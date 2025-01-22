Edit ImageCropTang19SaveSaveEdit Imagelilystamppostage stampflowers vintage psdartstamp floraljournal stickervintage flowerAesthetic floral postage stamp, white lily collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with flowers and a butterfly, featuring a motivational quote editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22678382/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseVintage water lily postage stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744224/vintage-water-lily-postage-stamp-illustrationView licenseClaude Monet's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062491/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, white lily flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739947/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Claude Monet's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062444/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, tiger lily flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744212/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseJournal stickers isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990613/journal-stickers-isolated-element-setView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739963/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage postage stamps mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221779/editable-vintage-postage-stamps-mockupView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739967/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739994/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744188/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseClaude Monet's postage stamp, editable famous painting set design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062407/png-art-bazille-and-camille-bloomView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740090/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992466/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739952/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseClaude Monet's painting postage stamp, famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062653/claude-monets-painting-postage-stamp-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, blanket flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740010/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable Claude Monet's famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070680/png-art-bazille-and-camille-bloomView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744218/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFlower postage stamp mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635267/flower-postage-stamp-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739980/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992093/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740015/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseCollage with flowers, butterflies, and the motivational quote 'Be a kind human' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22417283/image-background-stars-pngView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, wisteria flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740093/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseGarden word sticker png element, editable botanical animal font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891854/garden-word-sticker-png-element-editable-botanical-animal-font-designView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, ephemera botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744175/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994114/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage lotus postage stamp, flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744404/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensePostage stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109135/postage-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739966/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991732/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage floral postage stamp, cherry blossom collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739957/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseSave the date word sticker png element, editable botanical animal font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891587/save-the-date-word-sticker-png-element-editable-botanical-animal-font-designView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, purple beardtongues flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739991/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993465/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, pink flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739951/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView license