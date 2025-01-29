Edit ImageCropTang81SaveSaveEdit Imagepostage stampart botanical illustrationsstamppurple flowerwisteria flowerstamp postalpostagevintage stampPNG floral postage stamp, aesthetic purple flower collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 572 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2286 x 3200 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage floral stamp collage on a beige background, featuring botanical designs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22391841/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, wisteria flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740093/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062791/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic wisteria flower postage stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740017/image-aesthetic-flowers-vintageView licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123084/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740090/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseClaude Monet's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062491/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, purple beardtongues flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739991/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Claude Monet's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062444/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseVintage water lily postage stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744224/vintage-water-lily-postage-stamp-illustrationView licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp element, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082219/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, pink flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739951/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075320/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, ephemera botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744175/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092259/vintage-postage-stamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739994/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseAesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739952/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable ephemera envelope element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081844/editable-ephemera-envelope-element-png-aesthetic-designView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739967/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable Van Gogh's Sunflowers, aesthetic paper collage, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910250/editable-van-goghs-sunflowers-aesthetic-paper-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744188/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers border yellow background, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909407/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseVintage floral postage stamp, cherry blossom collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739957/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers, aesthetic paper collage, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888277/van-goghs-sunflowers-aesthetic-paper-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWatercolor autumn plant postage stamp, aesthetic ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744194/psd-aesthetic-sticker-watercolorView licenseVintage stamp collage with floral, animal, and travel themes on a gray background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392049/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseVintage lotus postage stamp, flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744404/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers, editable paper collage, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910252/van-goghs-sunflowers-editable-paper-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739980/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers frame, editable aesthetic gold round, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910333/van-goghs-sunflowers-frame-editable-aesthetic-gold-round-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739966/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers border, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909411/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, white lily collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739954/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable Van Gogh's Sunflowers background, vintage flower painting border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888200/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, blanket flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740010/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers yellow background, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888193/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739963/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers border background, editable flower painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886702/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740015/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView license