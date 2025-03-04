rawpixel
Joseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…
artmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitweddingwhite
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
Sir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissell
Posed full length, standing left to right: Joseph Gurney Cannon, Champ Clark, and Frederick Huntington Gillett on U.S.…
Frank Lloyd Wright, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.
Wedding checklist poster template, editable text and design
Blakelock, Ralph Albert, Mr., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Evening reception poster template, editable text and design
Beale, Truxton, Mr., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Winthrop Rockefeller by Bernard Gotfryd
Vintage anatomy art, vintage elements, human anatomy art, anatomy elements customizable design
President Jimmy Carter by Bernard Gotfryd
Steve Magaddino at crime coun. hearing / World Telegram photo by Walter Albertin.
Uncle Jim Greenway, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front by Toni Frissell
Vintage collage with art, history, and vintage elements. Art and history blend customizable design
Frederick J. Libby, three-quarter length portrait, seated, facing slightly left
A. Philip Randolph, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.
Marcus, William, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Murray, Mr., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Hamilton, Edward H., Mr., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Vintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable design
Winthrop Rockefeller by Bernard Gotfryd
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pennell, Joseph, Mr., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
