Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartbuildingblackvintageworld war iipublic domainclothinggirlGirl standing by the ruins of a building which is flying a British flag, after the bombing of Battersea, London by German forces by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1181 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3756 x 3815 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741720/photo-image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAbandoned boy holding a stuffed toy animal amid ruins following German aerial bombing of London by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741741/photo-image-animal-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBattersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741628/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLearning of German retreat from her district, French woman returns to find her home a heap of ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7009420/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741511/portrait-tuskegee-airman-edward-thomas-standingFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseView of a Hiroshima bridge 4,400 feet east of Xhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749166/view-hiroshima-bridge-4400-feet-eastFree Image from public domain licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGeneral panoramic view of Hiroshima after the bomb ... shows the devastation ... about 0.4 miles ... / official U.S. Army…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751076/photo-image-bomb-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCol. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741715/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTuskegee airmen Woodrow W. Crockett and Edward C. Gleed, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741449/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741442/tuskegee-airmen-exiting-the-parachute-room-ramitelli-italy-march-1945Free Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCol. Benjamin O. Davis at Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945, presenting war bond for best kept A/C by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741368/photo-image-plane-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licensePeople and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741590/photo-image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseWar through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseArtificial limbs: Amputeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382501/artificial-limbs-amputeeFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJenin, Sept. 3, 1938. Closer view of ruins in Jenin by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6856143/jenin-sept-1938-closer-view-ruins-jenin-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHotel King David, crash of (hotel) on Monday July 22, 1946 by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6844498/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBaltimore fire, 1904 Looking east from Chas. St. on Balto. St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6937911/baltimore-fire-1904-looking-east-from-chas-st-balto-stFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBombed section of British Opthalmic i.e. Ophthalmic Hospital, Jerusalem, 1918 by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6824121/photo-image-hospital-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseDemolition at Lydda by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6837007/demolition-lydda-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRadiation - Effects: Nagasaki Medical College after bombing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409492/radiation-effects-nagasaki-medical-college-after-bombingFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseOperations officers and controllers around communications table in ops. room by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741478/operations-officers-and-controllers-around-communications-table-ops-roomFree Image from public domain license