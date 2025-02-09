rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
artvintagecelebrationpublic domainweddingpartyeventhappy
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322736/editable-white-and-gold-party-balloon-design-element-setView license
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741826/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy wedding anniversary Facebook post template
Happy wedding anniversary Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932336/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView license
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable party balloon design element set
Editable party balloon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15400514/editable-party-balloon-design-element-setView license
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy cutting the cake at their wedding, September 12, 1953, Newport, Rhode Island
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy cutting the cake at their wedding, September 12, 1953, Newport, Rhode Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294569/photo-image-people-vintage-cakeFree Image from public domain license
Anniversary word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Anniversary word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358714/anniversary-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741691/kennedy-wedding-jackie-throwing-the-bouquetFree Image from public domain license
Anniversary word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Anniversary word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9382949/anniversary-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Miss Speed's wedding, Major Prendergast by The Matson Photo Service
Miss Speed's wedding, Major Prendergast by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6857671/miss-speeds-wedding-major-prendergast-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
Editable party balloon design element set
Editable party balloon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404994/editable-party-balloon-design-element-setView license
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and John Kennedy talking at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island / Toni Frissell.
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and John Kennedy talking at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island / Toni Frissell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294587/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bachelor party blog banner template, editable text
Bachelor party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743886/bachelor-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741838/kennedy-wedding-jackie-throwing-the-bouquetFree Image from public domain license
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322130/editable-white-and-gold-party-balloon-design-element-setView license
Guests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissell
Guests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741308/guests-the-bouvier-kennedy-wedding-reception-being-entertained-musiciansFree Image from public domain license
Celebration time poster template, editable text and design
Celebration time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792117/celebration-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Joyful wedding celebration outdoors.
Joyful wedding celebration outdoors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17665499/joyful-wedding-celebration-outdoorsView license
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322121/editable-white-and-gold-party-balloon-design-element-setView license
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741319/jacqueline-bouvier-wedding-attire-gazing-down-from-stair-landingFree Image from public domain license
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322317/editable-white-and-gold-party-balloon-design-element-setView license
Joyful wedding party celebration outdoors.
Joyful wedding party celebration outdoors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17338631/joyful-wedding-party-celebration-outdoorsView license
Engagement party blog banner template, editable text
Engagement party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744104/engagement-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Joyful wedding party celebration
Joyful wedding party celebration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17338617/joyful-wedding-party-celebrationView license
Celebration time blog banner template, editable text
Celebration time blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380580/celebration-time-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Twenty-three members of the U.S. House of Representatives who are members of Rotary Clubs posed on steps of the U.S. Capitol…
Twenty-three members of the U.S. House of Representatives who are members of Rotary Clubs posed on steps of the U.S. Capitol…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005267/photo-image-people-house-menFree Image from public domain license
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
Editable white and gold party balloon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322124/editable-white-and-gold-party-balloon-design-element-setView license
Joyful wedding party celebration
Joyful wedding party celebration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17338623/joyful-wedding-party-celebrationView license
Gala night Facebook post template
Gala night Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView license
Elegant outdoor wedding celebration
Elegant outdoor wedding celebration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17305480/elegant-outdoor-wedding-celebrationView license
Party balloon set, editable design element
Party balloon set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15125660/party-balloon-set-editable-design-elementView license
New members of the House 66th Congress
New members of the House 66th Congress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005428/new-members-the-house-66th-congressFree Image from public domain license
Party balloon set, editable design element
Party balloon set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15125651/party-balloon-set-editable-design-elementView license
Joyful wedding celebration with friends
Joyful wedding celebration with friends
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17371134/joyful-wedding-celebration-with-friendsView license
Party balloon set, editable design element
Party balloon set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15125616/party-balloon-set-editable-design-elementView license
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741973/kennedy-wedding-close-up-portrait-kennedy-family-with-coupleFree Image from public domain license
Wedding celebration poster template, editable text and design
Wedding celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787583/wedding-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Joyful wedding celebration friends
Joyful wedding celebration friends
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17533466/joyful-wedding-celebration-friendsView license
Invitation blog banner template, editable text
Invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744117/invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Joyful wedding party celebration
Joyful wedding party celebration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17667438/joyful-wedding-party-celebrationView license