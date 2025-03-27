rawpixel
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
frameartvintagecelebrationpublic domainweddingphotocc0
Wedding invitation card template
Jackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Editable vintage wedding badge template in pastel green, the wedding celebration
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Wedding celebration poster template, editable text and design
Guests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissell
Editable vintage wedding badge template in black and gold, the wedding celebration
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
Editable vintage wedding badge template in white, the wedding celebration
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and John Kennedy talking at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island / Toni Frissell.
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
Tropical botanical frame, vintage background, editable design
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy cutting the cake at their wedding, September 12, 1953, Newport, Rhode Island
Wedding laurel badge editable template, floral design
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Joseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…
Wedding laurel badge editable template, watercolor design
President Eisenhower by Toni Frissell
Wedding celebration Instagram post template
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
Editable laurel badge template, wedding design
Bouvier-Kennedy wedding portrait
Celebrating love editable template, black and gold social media post for wedding and Valentine's
America's Cup Yacht Race - SI Sports Illustrated - 1st Race - 9.20.58 - Newport by Toni Frissell
Celebrating love editable template, pastel green social media post for wedding and Valentine's
Looking Gala at a Family Affair by Toni Frissell
Editable laurel wedding badge template, watercolor design
Sir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissell
Ornate white picture frame mockup, editable design
Jerome Buttrick on staircase at Rosecliff, Newport, R.I. by Toni Frissell
Wedding celebration Instagram story template
Medieval street in Alfama, Lisbon, Portugal by Toni Frissell
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissell
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Cousins Sebastian White and Sam White sitting on the promenade at the Newport Casino by Toni Frissell
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
American tourist, Gertrude LeGendre, photographing boats in Lisbon, Portugal by Toni Frissell
