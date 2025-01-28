rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Whites on the bridge between Watch Island and Rum Point for morning tennis by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
woodenartvintagenaturewaterpublic domainlakesummer
Summer sale email header template, editable design
Summer sale email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277475/summer-sale-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Family enjoying lakeside retreat
Family enjoying lakeside retreat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17502950/family-enjoying-lakeside-retreatView license
Summer sale poster template, editable text & design
Summer sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277464/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Joyful friends enjoying lakeside.
Joyful friends enjoying lakeside.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17499703/joyful-friends-enjoying-lakesideView license
Summer sale Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Summer sale Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277479/summer-sale-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Mountain climbers, Zermatt, Switzerland by Toni Frissell
Mountain climbers, Zermatt, Switzerland by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741756/mountain-climbers-zermatt-switzerlandFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale flyer template, editable text & design
Summer sale flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277416/summer-sale-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Encountering a Swiss farm couple, Zermatt, Switzerland by Toni Frissell
Encountering a Swiss farm couple, Zermatt, Switzerland by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741707/encountering-swiss-farm-couple-zermatt-switzerlandFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Summer sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243197/summer-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Joyful children playing lakeside.
Joyful children playing lakeside.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17489507/joyful-children-playing-lakesideView license
Editable floating island design element set
Editable floating island design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546709/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView license
Mary Martin with children, during production of Broadway musical "The Sound of Music" by Toni Frissell
Mary Martin with children, during production of Broadway musical "The Sound of Music" by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741724/photo-image-art-mountain-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Summer sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243200/summer-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Toni Frissell's daughter Sidney as "The Wind" in A Child's Garden of Verses, Southampton, Long Island by Toni Frissell
Toni Frissell's daughter Sidney as "The Wind" in A Child's Garden of Verses, Southampton, Long Island by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741638/photo-image-background-clouds-skyFree Image from public domain license
Travel insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Travel insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728494/travel-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tranquil lakeside camping adventure
Tranquil lakeside camping adventure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17524725/tranquil-lakeside-camping-adventureView license
Summer sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Summer sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243212/summer-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Lido, Tiberias, & Mt. Hermon. The Galilee Lido. General view by The Matson Photo Service
Lido, Tiberias, & Mt. Hermon. The Galilee Lido. General view by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6831449/photo-image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe poster template, editable text & design
Lake Tahoe poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277437/lake-tahoe-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bermuda - Sporting Look - SI Sports Illustrated by Toni Frissell
Bermuda - Sporting Look - SI Sports Illustrated by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741370/bermuda-sporting-look-sports-illustratedFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe flyer template, editable text & design
Lake Tahoe flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277424/lake-tahoe-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Leek Island Military Hospital: one of the men doing a fancy stunt
Leek Island Military Hospital: one of the men doing a fancy stunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383720/leek-island-military-hospital-one-the-men-doing-fancy-stuntFree Image from public domain license
Sun, sea & sand Facebook post template
Sun, sea & sand Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427551/sun-sea-sand-facebook-post-templateView license
Serene mountain cabin view
Serene mountain cabin view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17407333/serene-mountain-cabin-viewView license
Summer sailing Instagram post template
Summer sailing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777141/summer-sailing-instagram-post-templateView license
3 Kid playing on floating dock in summer lake outdoors nature water.
3 Kid playing on floating dock in summer lake outdoors nature water.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18170562/kid-playing-floating-dock-summer-lake-outdoors-nature-waterView license
Camping adventure Instagram post template, editable design
Camping adventure Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814465/camping-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Cousins Sebastian White and Sam White sitting on the promenade at the Newport Casino by Toni Frissell
Cousins Sebastian White and Sam White sitting on the promenade at the Newport Casino by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741327/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe email header template, editable design
Lake Tahoe email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277476/lake-tahoe-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Family enjoying lakeside nature.
Family enjoying lakeside nature.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17489666/family-enjoying-lakeside-natureView license
Goodbye summer Instagram post template
Goodbye summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572317/goodbye-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
2 Kid playing on floating dock in summer lake outdoors scenery nature.
2 Kid playing on floating dock in summer lake outdoors scenery nature.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18170570/kid-playing-floating-dock-summer-lake-outdoors-scenery-natureView license
Lake Tahoe Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Lake Tahoe Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277477/lake-tahoe-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Four people standing in a doorway, one man holds a rifle, London, England by Toni Frissell
Four people standing in a doorway, one man holds a rifle, London, England by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741552/four-people-standing-doorway-one-man-holds-rifle-london-englandFree Image from public domain license
Summer bucket list Instagram post template, editable text
Summer bucket list Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728318/summer-bucket-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leek Island Military Hospital: the boat-house
Leek Island Military Hospital: the boat-house
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382675/leek-island-military-hospital-the-boat-houseFree Image from public domain license
Travel deal poster template, editable text & design
Travel deal poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277465/travel-deal-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5956477/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Nature holiday flyer template, editable text & design
Nature holiday flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331546/nature-holiday-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Serene lakeside summer escape.
Serene lakeside summer escape.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17391991/serene-lakeside-summer-escapeView license