rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mother carrying child outside wartime nursery by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
treeartbuildingvintagepublic domaincityfencesign
Outdoor sign mockup, editable wall design
Outdoor sign mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802733/outdoor-sign-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissell
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741628/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Microbus mockup, editable spiral pattern design
Microbus mockup, editable spiral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10901127/microbus-mockup-editable-spiral-pattern-designView license
U.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone…
U.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741588/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paris tour poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Paris tour poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502181/png-plant-treesView license
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741703/photo-image-space-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Billboard sign mockups, editable advertisement design
Billboard sign mockups, editable advertisement design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977533/billboard-sign-mockups-editable-advertisement-designView license
People and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
People and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741590/photo-image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Red mailbox editable mockup
Red mailbox editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477986/red-mailbox-editable-mockupView license
Boy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
Boy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741618/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D little girl riding bicycle home editable remix
3D little girl riding bicycle home editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395495/little-girl-riding-bicycle-home-editable-remixView license
Black fighter pilot series--pilot with parachute room in background, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series--pilot with parachute room in background, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741942/photo-image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Cafe ad sign mockup, editable design
Cafe ad sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810194/cafe-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Woman with two children, one in bed, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Woman with two children, one in bed, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741773/photo-image-art-vintage-darkFree Image from public domain license
City marathon Facebook post template, editable design
City marathon Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637376/city-marathon-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lt. Virginia N. Justy, 502 1/2 South Ogden St., Los Angeles, Calif., in front of Airdrome status map in ops. room by Toni…
Lt. Virginia N. Justy, 502 1/2 South Ogden St., Los Angeles, Calif., in front of Airdrome status map in ops. room by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741687/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles poster template, editable text and design
Los Angeles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519237/los-angeles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741383/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
California poster template, editable text and design
California poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519379/california-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Col. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissell
Col. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741715/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissell
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741720/photo-image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741442/tuskegee-airmen-exiting-the-parachute-room-ramitelli-italy-march-1945Free Image from public domain license
Electric scooter blog banner template, editable text
Electric scooter blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398830/electric-scooter-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Little Denise Davidson, 5 months old, sleeps peacefully while her mother, Mrs. Donald Davidson, of 278 Clinton St., Bklyn.…
Little Denise Davidson, 5 months old, sleeps peacefully while her mother, Mrs. Donald Davidson, of 278 Clinton St., Bklyn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746796/photo-image-bomb-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Construction sign aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Construction sign aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778313/construction-sign-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Communications table in ops room by Toni Frissell
Communications table in ops room by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741426/communications-table-ops-roomFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22245140/image-background-png-textureView license
Frida Kahlo (Senora Diego Rivera) standing next to an agave plant, during a photo shoot for Vogue magazine, "Senoras of…
Frida Kahlo (Senora Diego Rivera) standing next to an agave plant, during a photo shoot for Vogue magazine, "Senoras of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741851/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pinot noir poster template
Pinot noir poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713777/pinot-noir-poster-templateView license
Women and children wait in a bread line in England
Women and children wait in a bread line in England
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006917/women-and-children-wait-bread-line-englandFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles Instagram post template, editable text
Los Angeles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519224/los-angeles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Irving Berlin, full-length portrait, seated on cot, facing front by Toni Frissell
Irving Berlin, full-length portrait, seated on cot, facing front by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743065/irving-berlin-full-length-portrait-seated-cot-facing-frontFree Image from public domain license
Construction sign aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Construction sign aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513009/construction-sign-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Toni Frissell, sitting, holding camera on her lap, with several children standing around her, somewhere in Europe by Toni…
Toni Frissell, sitting, holding camera on her lap, with several children standing around her, somewhere in Europe by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742015/photo-image-trees-brick-wall-artFree Image from public domain license
Building direction sign editable mockup
Building direction sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130822/building-direction-sign-editable-mockupView license
Boccie players by Toni Frissell
Boccie players by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741484/boccie-playersFree Image from public domain license
Bus station ad sign mockup, editable design
Bus station ad sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13878197/bus-station-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
World War II American generals, General Simpson and General Nugent by Toni Frissell
World War II American generals, General Simpson and General Nugent by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741875/world-war-american-generals-general-simpson-and-general-nugentFree Image from public domain license