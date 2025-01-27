Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagebedroompublic domainclothinginteriorsdoorshomeHessian sentries painted on bedroom doors at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Vail, Colorado by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 740 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2096 x 3401 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976793/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742870/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseQuerencia aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509233/querencia-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741608/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDétente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseDoorway into room with pictures on wall at home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741312/doorway-into-room-with-pictures-wall-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseLagom neutral color Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602904/lagom-neutral-color-instagram-post-templateView licenseHinges of door in stable? of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741524/hinges-door-stable-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976853/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor seated on couch with two dogs, wearing a military style jacket, behind a coffee table with tea set and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741788/photo-image-dogs-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseRoom tour Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623135/room-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePictures on wall of home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741522/pictures-wall-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, editable apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800369/womens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-designView licenseGuest's breakfast tray with bird's egg salt and pepper shakers, napkin and bouquet of flowers, at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741616/photo-image-flowers-aesthetic-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBed & breakfast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504462/bed-breakfast-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741572/photo-image-sports-art-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705857/png-aesthetic-art-bedView licenseDoor at home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741519/door-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-denver-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn home decoration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868016/autumn-home-decoration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741559/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn home decoration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949190/autumn-home-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePictures on wall of home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741516/pictures-wall-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand home decoration Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726411/secondhand-home-decoration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarc Chagall painting on wall over a cabinet with flower arrangement, at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Denver, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741536/photo-image-potted-plant-horse-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseStay inclusive Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13505047/stay-inclusive-instagram-post-templateView licenseCeramic figure of man and flower arrangement in vase in home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741503/photo-image-flowers-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseColor palette Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21307048/color-palette-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor and others, wearing skiis, standing in a grove of birch trees, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741265/photo-image-tree-sports-artFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseRiding boots with spurs leaning against a cupboard, at the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741642/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741538/photo-image-dogs-scenery-treesFree Image from public domain licenseWooden furniture Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21020029/wooden-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741717/photo-image-wooden-light-artFree Image from public domain licenseLagom neutral color Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600431/lagom-neutral-color-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarnation flower arrangement on table in the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741364/photo-image-flower-leaf-aestheticsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn home decoration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103742/autumn-home-decoration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741427/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable bedroom decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825278/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-bedroom-decorView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, on skis, wearing a skirt, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741410/photo-image-trees-art-forestFree Image from public domain license