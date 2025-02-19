rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Guests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
treespeopleartvintagemusiccelebrationpublic domaintables
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Jackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Jackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741246/photo-image-art-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Summer party Instagram post template
Summer party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571626/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741826/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461136/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741973/kennedy-wedding-close-up-portrait-kennedy-family-with-coupleFree Image from public domain license
After party songs cover template
After party songs cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371600/after-party-songs-cover-templateView license
Sir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissell
Sir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741439/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
America's Cup Yacht Race - SI Sports Illustrated - 1st Race - 9.20.58 - Newport by Toni Frissell
America's Cup Yacht Race - SI Sports Illustrated - 1st Race - 9.20.58 - Newport by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741629/americas-cup-yacht-race-sports-illustrated-1st-race-92058-newportFree Image from public domain license
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas spirit music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675523/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741319/jacqueline-bouvier-wedding-attire-gazing-down-from-stair-landingFree Image from public domain license
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy cutting the cake at their wedding, September 12, 1953, Newport, Rhode Island
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy cutting the cake at their wedding, September 12, 1953, Newport, Rhode Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294569/photo-image-people-vintage-cakeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas jazz Instagram post template
Christmas jazz Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830815/christmas-jazz-instagram-post-templateView license
Joseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…
Joseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741231/photo-image-art-man-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
President Eisenhower by Toni Frissell
President Eisenhower by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741582/president-eisenhowerFree Image from public domain license
Summer party Instagram post template
Summer party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571633/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView license
"Trooping the color" - Sir Winston seated in aisle, to see, and be seen by Toni Frissell
"Trooping the color" - Sir Winston seated in aisle, to see, and be seen by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741576/trooping-the-color-sir-winston-seated-aisle-see-and-seenFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Four people standing in a doorway, one man holds a rifle, London, England by Toni Frissell
Four people standing in a doorway, one man holds a rifle, London, England by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741552/four-people-standing-doorway-one-man-holds-rifle-london-englandFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Music festival poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498882/png-people-artView license
Cousins Sebastian White and Sam White sitting on the promenade at the Newport Casino by Toni Frissell
Cousins Sebastian White and Sam White sitting on the promenade at the Newport Casino by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741327/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer party Instagram post template
Summer party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14838144/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Encountering a Swiss farm couple, Zermatt, Switzerland by Toni Frissell
Encountering a Swiss farm couple, Zermatt, Switzerland by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741707/encountering-swiss-farm-couple-zermatt-switzerlandFree Image from public domain license
Christmas playlist facebook post template design
Christmas playlist facebook post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22617421/christmas-playlist-facebook-post-template-designView license
Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741463/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481898/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Elizabeth Taylor with head on her husband Eddie Fisher by Toni Frissell
Elizabeth Taylor with head on her husband Eddie Fisher by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741586/elizabeth-taylor-with-head-her-husband-eddie-fisherFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844382/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Jerome Buttrick on staircase at Rosecliff, Newport, R.I. by Toni Frissell
Jerome Buttrick on staircase at Rosecliff, Newport, R.I. by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741727/jerome-buttrick-staircase-rosecliff-newport-riFree Image from public domain license
Pizza celebration poster template, editable text and design
Pizza celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725381/pizza-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741691/kennedy-wedding-jackie-throwing-the-bouquetFree Image from public domain license
70s party Instagram post template, editable text
70s party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467795/70s-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snapped at the Garden Party at Twin Oakes, the estate of Mrs. Charles J. Bell ...
Snapped at the Garden Party at Twin Oakes, the estate of Mrs. Charles J. Bell ...
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005173/photo-image-tree-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664646/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--A.W.V.S. canteen serves hot coffee by Toni Frissell
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--A.W.V.S. canteen serves hot coffee by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741563/battersea-incident-england-january-1945-awvs-canteen-serves-hot-coffeeFree Image from public domain license