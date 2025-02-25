Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundartsmokeblackvintagepublic domainsmokingportraitLilli Palmer, half-length portrait, facing left, with husband Rex Harrison in background by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 998 x 1010 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseLady Swathling, half-length portrait, seated, facing slightly lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005271/lady-swathling-half-length-portrait-seated-facing-slightly-leftFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseMrs. William W. Remington, half-length portrait, seated, facing left, in Federal Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747678/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking girl illustration, I am not for everyone text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242610/smoking-girl-illustration-not-for-everyone-text-editable-designView licenseBetty Friedan, half-length portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747593/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Conboy, half-length portrait, walking, facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007341/mrs-conboy-half-length-portrait-walking-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseLet's Drink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22636924/lets-drink-editable-designView licenseMrs. Calvin Coolidge and Mrs. Charles Gates Dawes, half-length portraits, standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003406/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking girl illustration, I am not for everyone text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243016/smoking-girl-illustration-not-for-everyone-text-editable-designView licenseLillian Eugenia Smith, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by C.M. Stieglitz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747656/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGroovy word, smoking retro girl illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241920/groovy-word-smoking-retro-girl-illustration-editable-designView licenseMary Agnes Shanley, New York City detective, half-length portrait, facing left, pulling a pistol out of her handbaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747288/photo-image-black-vintage-laceFree Image from public domain licenseOverjoyed editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496236/overjoyed-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseBetty Friedan, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing left / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747525/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCool vintage speech bubbles collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498463/cool-vintage-speech-bubbles-collection-editable-element-setView licenseHiram W. Johnson, half-length portrait, standing, facing left, wearing bowler hat / National Photo Co., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007413/photo-image-background-people-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207041/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseMr. & Mrs. Samuel Morison with John W. McElroy (left) half-length portrait holding Harvard-Columbus Expedition pennant /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746923/photo-image-people-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Coolidge, member of the White House News Photographers Association, half-length portrait, standing, facing left…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004685/photo-image-face-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196316/editable-aesthetic-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseMari Sandoz, half-length portrait, facing slightly right / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747893/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseAsks 110,000 dollars for the death of her husbandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007456/asks-110000-dollars-for-the-death-her-husbandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207005/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseAda (Aida) Overton Walker, half-length portrait, facing left / White, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747891/ada-aida-overton-walker-half-length-portrait-facing-left-white-nyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15200152/editable-aesthetic-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseMrs. Defarge(?), full-length portrait, standing, facing left, bending over with golf club, Washington, D.C. area(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006301/photo-image-grass-people-sportFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBetty Lussier, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World-Telegram photo by Phyllis Twachtman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747055/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage anatomy art, vintage elements, human anatomy art, anatomy elements customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332811/image-background-heart-transparent-pngView licenseLouis Dembitz Brandeis, half-length portrait, facing slightly left, wearing judicial robe / Underwood & Underwood.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007329/photo-image-people-man-blackFree Image from public domain licensewhite smoke vapor design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354368/white-smoke-vapor-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHead-and-shoulders portrait of a woman, facing forward, looking up to the left / Mishkin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005838/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseThomas B. Costain, half-length portrait, facing left / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746885/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKatherine Dunham, dancer, half-length portrait, facing slightly right, seated at table, eating / World Telegram & Sun photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747104/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license