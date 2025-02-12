Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhitephotoUncle Jim Greenway, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1199 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5376 x 5373 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage anatomy art, vintage elements, human anatomy art, anatomy elements customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332811/image-background-heart-transparent-pngView licenseJoseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741231/photo-image-art-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734775/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseElizabeth Taylor with head on her husband Eddie Fisher by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741586/elizabeth-taylor-with-head-her-husband-eddie-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseHorse breeder Ambrose Clark, full-length portrait, standing in barn, facing front by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741633/photo-image-horse-shadow-artFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseLilli Palmer, half-length portrait, facing left, with husband Rex Harrison in background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741348/photo-image-background-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCharlotte Haxall Noland, founder of Foxcroft School, Middleburg, Virginia by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741570/charlotte-haxall-noland-founder-foxcroft-school-middleburg-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseKennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741973/kennedy-wedding-close-up-portrait-kennedy-family-with-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseT. J. Watson, Jr. by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741578/watson-jrFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734802/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseFrank Lloyd Wright, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746996/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseWorld War II American generals, General Simpson and General Nugent by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741875/world-war-american-generals-general-simpson-and-general-nugentFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licenseFrank Lloyd Wright, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing left / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747011/photo-image-hands-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735988/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735396/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9512078/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737332/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseLondon, Jack, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6775176/london-jack-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseS/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741737/ssgt-leroy-hooten-paoli-ind-bomber-mission-recorderFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBermuda - Sporting Look - SI Sports Illustrated by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741370/bermuda-sporting-look-sports-illustratedFree Image from public domain license