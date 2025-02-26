rawpixel
Carnation flower arrangement on table in the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Instant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Guest's breakfast tray with bird's egg salt and pepper shakers, napkin and bouquet of flowers, at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home…
Dried flower set, editable design element
Flower arrangements, a ceramic bird and flower pots on the counter of a cupboard in the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver…
Vintage collage with floral elements and textured background, featuring bamboo editable design
Iris flower arrangement on table in the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Dried flower set, editable design element
Marc Chagall painting on wall over a cabinet with flower arrangement, at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Denver, Colorado by Toni…
Dried flower set, editable design element
Riding boots with spurs leaning against a cupboard, at the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Dried flower set, editable design element
Ceramic figure of man and flower arrangement in vase in home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Dried flower set, editable design element
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, leaning against a chair at her Denver home by Toni Frissell
Dried flower set, editable design element
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissell
Editable watercolor white flower illustration set
Pictures on wall of home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Vintage white flower, editable botanical illustration set
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissell
Collage of dried flowers and butterflies on a textured, light background editable design
Door at home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Dried flower set, editable design element
Doorway into room with pictures on wall at home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Aesthetic leaf pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pictures on wall of home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Aesthetic leaf pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ann Bonfoey Taylor seated on couch with two dogs, wearing a military style jacket, behind a coffee table with tea set and…
Aesthetic leaf pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail…
Vintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hinges of door in stable? of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Vintage leaf pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ann Bonfoey Taylor and man, shooting at a bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Aesthetic leaf pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hessian sentries painted on bedroom doors at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Dried flower set, editable design element
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…
Vintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell
