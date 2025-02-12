rawpixel
Black fighter pilot series: "Escape kits" (cyanide) being distributed to fighter pilots at air base in southern Italy, 1945…
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissell
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissell
Members of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Members of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissell
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissell
Pilot from the 332nd Fighter Group signing Form One Book by Toni Frissell
Pilot from the 332nd Fighter Group signing Form One Book by Toni Frissell
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Ground crew sweats in a mission by Toni Frissell
Ground crew sweats in a mission by Toni Frissell
Photograph of several Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Photograph of several Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Edward C. Gleed, Tuskegee pilot, standing, three-quarter length portrait by Toni Frissell
Edward C. Gleed, Tuskegee pilot, standing, three-quarter length portrait by Toni Frissell
Photograph of Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Photograph of Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Portrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissell
Portrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Members of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Members of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airman Edward C. Gleed, Lawrence, KS, Class 42-K, with an unidentified crewman adjusting an external seventy-five…
Tuskegee airman Edward C. Gleed, Lawrence, KS, Class 42-K, with an unidentified crewman adjusting an external seventy-five…
Col. Benjamin O. Davis at Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945, presenting war bond for best kept A/C by Toni Frissell
Col. Benjamin O. Davis at Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945, presenting war bond for best kept A/C by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen during briefing at an air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen during briefing at an air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Col. Benjamin O. Davis, air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Col. Benjamin O. Davis, air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Roscoe C. Brown, Marcellus G. Smith, and Benjamin O. Davis, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Roscoe C. Brown, Marcellus G. Smith, and Benjamin O. Davis, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Woodrow W. Crockett and Edward C. Gleed, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Woodrow W. Crockett and Edward C. Gleed, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen playing cards in the officers' club in the evening by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen playing cards in the officers' club in the evening by Toni Frissell