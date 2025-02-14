Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetreesartforestblackvintagepublic domainsnowportraitAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, on skis, wearing a skirt, Vail, Colorado by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3791 x 5529 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630611/happy-holidays-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor and others, wearing skiis, standing in a grove of birch trees, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741265/photo-image-tree-sports-artFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, skiing down a slope, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves… Ann Bonfoey Taylor, half-length portrait, seated, facing left, in gondola ski lift, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing right, wearing fur-lined cape, Vail, Colorado by Toni… Ann Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor and a man, standing, in snow, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by… Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing right, wearing head covering, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni… Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, wearing a riding habit, Colorado by Toni Frissell Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…