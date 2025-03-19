Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartblackvintagepublic domainwomencolorphotodressAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2235 x 3025 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741351/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741509/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741848/photo-image-art-houses-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741701/photo-image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685937/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741608/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration by George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541461/image-person-art-vintageView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741622/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741572/photo-image-sports-art-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742870/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685938/gala-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, leaning against a chair at her Denver home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741842/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701678/vintage-women-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741436/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741717/photo-image-wooden-light-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable dress mockup, women's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508358/customizable-dress-mockup-womens-apparelView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741538/photo-image-dogs-scenery-treesFree Image from public domain licenseHair accessories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504897/hair-accessories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741699/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531207/gala-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741665/photo-image-tree-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741749/photo-image-art-feather-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion catalog Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23464794/image-rose-flower-artView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor seated on couch with two dogs, wearing a military style jacket, behind a coffee table with tea set and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741788/photo-image-dogs-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dress mockup, women's summer fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7511471/editable-dress-mockup-womens-summer-fashionView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741555/ann-bonfoey-taylor-man-and-two-dogs-hunting-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23451765/image-flower-art-watercolourView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741559/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGala night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685936/gala-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor and man, shooting at a bird, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741303/ann-bonfoey-taylor-and-man-shooting-bird-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530969/fashion-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741743/ann-bonfoey-taylor-wearing-hunting-outfit-with-dead-bird-coloradoFree Image from public domain license