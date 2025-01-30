Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageartblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothingfamilywhiteSir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1172 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2480 x 2540 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseJackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741246/photo-image-art-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseJacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741319/jacqueline-bouvier-wedding-attire-gazing-down-from-stair-landingFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseMr. and Mrs. Winston Churchill at the rail of the Queen Elizabeth today with their daughter and son-in-law, Capt. and Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747106/photo-image-ocean-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseJackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741826/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diverse senior adultshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905536/happy-diverse-senior-adultsView license"Trooping the color" - Sir Winston seated in aisle, to see, and be seen by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741576/trooping-the-color-sir-winston-seated-aisle-see-and-seenFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964527/happy-family-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter portrait design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187147/winter-portrait-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseJoseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741231/photo-image-art-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Family Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852630/international-family-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741973/kennedy-wedding-close-up-portrait-kennedy-family-with-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseFamily activities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964532/family-activities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTuskegee airmen during briefing at an air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741997/tuskegee-airmen-during-briefing-air-base-ramitelli-italyFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy diverse senior adultshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913145/healthy-diverse-senior-adultsView licenseGuests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741308/guests-the-bouvier-kennedy-wedding-reception-being-entertained-musiciansFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse family png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348022/diverse-family-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseFour people standing in a doorway, one man holds a rifle, London, England by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741552/four-people-standing-doorway-one-man-holds-rifle-london-englandFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348006/happy-family-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license"Sig" awarded medal by General Pershinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006515/sig-awarded-medal-general-pershingFree Image from public domain licenseAfrica blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381434/africa-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMembers of the 332nd Fighter Group attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741418/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diverse kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913463/happy-diverse-kidsView licenseMembers of the 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741975/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseElizabeth Taylor with head on her husband Eddie Fisher by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741586/elizabeth-taylor-with-head-her-husband-eddie-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse volunteershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906029/diverse-volunteersView licenseTuskegee airman Edward C. Gleed, Lawrence, KS, Class 42-K, with an unidentified crewman adjusting an external seventy-five…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741966/photo-image-plane-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118311/black-history-instagram-post-templateView licenseChief Lemuel Occum Fielding, his daughter Mrs. Myrtle Germaine, and his son, Everett M. Fielding, seated, full-length…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004698/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseMembers of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741539/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy diverse senior adultshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914735/healthy-diverse-senior-adultsView licenseMembers of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741953/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12922446/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-templateView licensePilot from the 332nd Fighter Group signing Form One Book by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741951/pilot-from-the-332nd-fighter-group-signing-form-one-bookFree Image from public domain license