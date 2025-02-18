Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundsunsetskyartvintagepublic domainwomanfashionFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1180 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6042 x 6145 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSummer shopping png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704778/summer-shopping-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741709/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741610/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePrincess playing harp fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664646/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741693/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741669/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741855/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown at dusk with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741751/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, pastel blue design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698031/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741723/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689734/fashion-boutique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741637/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo women in evening gowns posed in front of water at sunset by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741867/two-women-evening-gowns-posed-front-water-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Stanley Mortimer posing in an evening gown, with parasol, on the steps of a house in Charleston, South Carolina, with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741696/photo-image-art-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnn Taylor in formal gown by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741432/ann-taylor-formal-gownFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632529/blue-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant woman in black dress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18740656/elegant-woman-black-dressView licenseBlue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690053/blue-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant woman in black dress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18525126/elegant-woman-black-dressView licenseDesigner fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347148/designer-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseElegant woman in black dress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19089891/elegant-woman-black-dressView licenseFashion boutique Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597665/fashion-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElegant woman in black dress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18505583/elegant-woman-black-dressView licenseFashion boutique blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689736/fashion-boutique-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseElegant woman in black dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18739904/elegant-woman-black-dressView licenseFashion boutique Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689735/fashion-boutique-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseElegant woman in black dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18525147/elegant-woman-black-dressView licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseMiss Joana Cretzianu, 11/15/26https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6923496/miss-joana-cretzianu-111526Free Image from public domain licenseShopping png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713393/shopping-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBetty, Miss, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6803404/betty-miss-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseFashion model posing near Tidal Basin with Washington Monument in background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741548/fashion-model-posing-near-tidal-basin-with-washington-monument-backgroundFree Image from public domain license