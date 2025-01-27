rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cpl. Louis B. Swingle at maps in ops room by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainmaproomdatadata analysis
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978117/business-people-meeting-editable-remix-designView license
Maj. McFadden by Toni Frissell
Maj. McFadden by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741455/maj-mcfaddenFree Image from public domain license
Database analysis tools Instagram post template, editable text
Database analysis tools Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805917/database-analysis-tools-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lt. Virginia N. Justy, 502 1/2 South Ogden St., Los Angeles, Calif., in front of Airdrome status map in ops. room by Toni…
Lt. Virginia N. Justy, 502 1/2 South Ogden St., Los Angeles, Calif., in front of Airdrome status map in ops. room by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741687/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Grow your audience Instagram post template
Grow your audience Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829090/grow-your-audience-instagram-post-templateView license
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741409/bomber-controllers-operationsFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997929/business-people-meeting-editable-remix-designView license
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741733/bomber-controllers-operationsFree Image from public domain license
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998109/thoughtful-woman-sitting-alone-editable-remix-designView license
Lt. Ralph L. Oliver of Santa Rosa, Calif., bomber controller by Toni Frissell
Lt. Ralph L. Oliver of Santa Rosa, Calif., bomber controller by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741650/lt-ralph-oliver-santa-rosa-calif-bomber-controllerFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14975227/business-people-meeting-editable-remix-designView license
S/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissell
S/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741737/ssgt-leroy-hooten-paoli-ind-bomber-mission-recorderFree Image from public domain license
Business teamwork png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Business teamwork png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238061/business-teamwork-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Col. Gray, Director of Fighters with Lt. Col. William Waller, 3rd, 1430 Lakeshore Dr., Chicago, Ill., senior fighter…
Col. Gray, Director of Fighters with Lt. Col. William Waller, 3rd, 1430 Lakeshore Dr., Chicago, Ill., senior fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741771/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Branding strategy poster template, editable text and design
Branding strategy poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579510/branding-strategy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741738/bomber-controllers-operationsFree Image from public domain license
Database analysis tools Instagram post template
Database analysis tools Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13152368/database-analysis-tools-instagram-post-templateView license
Operations officers and controllers around communications table in ops. room by Toni Frissell
Operations officers and controllers around communications table in ops. room by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741478/operations-officers-and-controllers-around-communications-table-ops-roomFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998919/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Maj. T.H. Wickwire, 3rd, of Pelham, N.Y., and Staff Sgt. Dorothy Clark of Esterly St., East Jordan, Mich., at communications…
Maj. T.H. Wickwire, 3rd, of Pelham, N.Y., and Staff Sgt. Dorothy Clark of Esterly St., East Jordan, Mich., at communications…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741476/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Businessman using a digital tablet, editable remix design
Businessman using a digital tablet, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14951454/businessman-using-digital-tablet-editable-remix-designView license
Communications table in ops room by Toni Frissell
Communications table in ops room by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741426/communications-table-ops-roomFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful web developers working on a laptop, editable remix design
Cheerful web developers working on a laptop, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14974828/cheerful-web-developers-working-laptop-editable-remix-designView license
Col. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissell
Col. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741715/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Business analysis poster template, editable text and design
Business analysis poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063947/business-analysis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tuskegee airmen Woodrow W. Crockett and Edward C. Gleed, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Woodrow W. Crockett and Edward C. Gleed, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741449/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998077/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView license
Ground crew sweats in a mission by Toni Frissell
Ground crew sweats in a mission by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741261/ground-crew-sweats-missionFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people talking together, editable remix design
Diverse business people talking together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998017/diverse-business-people-talking-together-editable-remix-designView license
Tuskegee airmen playing cards in the officers' club in the evening by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen playing cards in the officers' club in the evening by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741544/tuskegee-airmen-playing-cards-the-officers-club-the-eveningFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998076/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView license
Tuskegee airmen Roscoe C. Brown, Marcellus G. Smith, and Benjamin O. Davis, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Roscoe C. Brown, Marcellus G. Smith, and Benjamin O. Davis, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741580/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customer analysis Instagram post template
Customer analysis Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781881/customer-analysis-instagram-post-templateView license
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741442/tuskegee-airmen-exiting-the-parachute-room-ramitelli-italy-march-1945Free Image from public domain license
Business analysis poster template, editable text and design
Business analysis poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770401/business-analysis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Edward C. Gleed, Tuskegee pilot, standing, three-quarter length portrait by Toni Frissell
Edward C. Gleed, Tuskegee pilot, standing, three-quarter length portrait by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741831/edward-gleed-tuskegee-pilot-standing-three-quarter-length-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing agency Instagram story template, editable text
Digital marketing agency Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478704/digital-marketing-agency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissell
Portrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741511/portrait-tuskegee-airman-edward-thomas-standingFree Image from public domain license
Man's hand touching phone screen, editable remix design
Man's hand touching phone screen, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14951900/mans-hand-touching-phone-screen-editable-remix-designView license
Photograph of several Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Photograph of several Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741747/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license