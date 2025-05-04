rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…
Save
Edit Image
dogsscenerytreesartvintagepublic domainlandscapesnow
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381222/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741572/photo-image-sports-art-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741701/photo-image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381305/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741509/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381488/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741665/photo-image-tree-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381214/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741699/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381536/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741848/photo-image-art-houses-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable floating island design element set
Editable floating island design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546702/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741351/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741608/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741436/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow poster template
Let it snow poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12944560/let-snow-poster-templateView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741427/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381309/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741743/ann-bonfoey-taylor-wearing-hunting-outfit-with-dead-bird-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741555/ann-bonfoey-taylor-man-and-two-dogs-hunting-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Winter quote Facebook story template
Winter quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630820/winter-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, wearing a riding habit, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, wearing a riding habit, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741591/photo-image-horse-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable floating island design element set
Editable floating island design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546711/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741749/photo-image-art-feather-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Snowy mountain set, editable design element
Snowy mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132243/snowy-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741717/photo-image-wooden-light-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Film Grain Effect
Vintage Film Grain Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696509/vintage-film-grain-effectView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, leaning against a chair at her Denver home by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, leaning against a chair at her Denver home by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741842/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381409/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741559/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas poster template
Christmas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723625/christmas-poster-templateView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741622/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dog walks poster template
Dog walks poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736472/dog-walks-poster-templateView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742870/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Snowy mountain set, editable design element
Snowy mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132286/snowy-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor seated on couch with two dogs, wearing a military style jacket, behind a coffee table with tea set and…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor seated on couch with two dogs, wearing a military style jacket, behind a coffee table with tea set and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741788/photo-image-dogs-wood-artFree Image from public domain license