Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartblackvintagepublic domainfamilyretroweddingwhiteAmanda Mortimer Burden having her hair styled before her wedding as her mother, Babe Paley, looks on by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3089 x 4605 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMuslim lifestyle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060803/muslim-lifestyle-poster-templateView licenseMrs. Stanley Mortimer posing in an evening gown, with parasol, on the steps of a house in Charleston, South Carolina, with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741696/photo-image-art-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFloral wedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7322747/floral-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licensePresident Eisenhower by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741582/president-eisenhowerFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9504364/valentines-celebration-car-floating-heart-balloons-editable-collage-artView licenseMinnie Burden, barefoot, riding a horse on the beach by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741489/minnie-burden-barefoot-riding-horse-the-beachFree Image from public domain licenseForgiveness quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762518/forgiveness-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseElizabeth Taylor with head on her husband Eddie Fisher by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741586/elizabeth-taylor-with-head-her-husband-eddie-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730197/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseParis & Toni Frissell Dancing Bear at Courchevel by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741337/paris-toni-frissell-dancing-bear-courchevelFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998373/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741637/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581597/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUncle Jim Greenway, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741362/uncle-jim-greenway-head-and-shoulders-portrait-facing-frontFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589226/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741610/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFloating car with balloons, editable celebration graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583832/floating-car-with-balloons-editable-celebration-graphicView licenseAction--Five Girls Jumping--Condé Nast Publications by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741255/action-five-girls-jumping-conde-nast-publicationsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding florist Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407874/wedding-florist-facebook-post-templateView licenseToni Frissell, sitting, holding camera on her lap, with several children standing around her, somewhere in Europe by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742015/photo-image-trees-brick-wall-artFree Image from public domain licenseCar carrying moving boxes, editable vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9571681/car-carrying-moving-boxes-editable-vintage-remixView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741693/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFloating car with balloons png, editable celebration graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588614/floating-car-with-balloons-png-editable-celebration-graphicView licenseWeeki Wachee spring, Florida by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741753/weeki-wachee-spring-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseFloating car with balloons, celebration editable graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583574/floating-car-with-balloons-celebration-editable-graphicView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown at dusk with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741751/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWith deepest sympathy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738867/with-deepest-sympathy-instagram-post-templateView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741855/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281434/indian-wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741500/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741723/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licenseWoman holding a fur coat and sombrero boarding a Pan American-Grace Airways (Panagra) airplane heading to Buenos Aires…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741394/photo-image-airplane-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseChinese wedding editable poster template, original art illustration from Owen Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995711/image-flower-leaf-plantView licenseAmerican tourist, Gertrude LeGendre, photographing boats in Lisbon, Portugal by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741604/american-tourist-gertrude-legendre-photographing-boats-lisbon-portugalFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453017/family-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseT. J. Watson, Jr. by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741578/watson-jrFree Image from public domain licenseHome quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632404/home-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741709/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain license