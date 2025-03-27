Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundartblackvintagepublic domainclothingwomanwhiteFashion model posing near Tidal Basin with Washington Monument in background by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3304 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741610/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseKing car parked near Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005874/king-car-parked-near-lincoln-memorial-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741637/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist logo template, cream editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605034/florist-logo-template-cream-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741855/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown at dusk with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741751/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741723/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model underwater in dolphin tank, Marineland, Florida by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740763/fashion-model-underwater-dolphin-tank-marineland-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDurant, Miss Henkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6886073/durant-miss-henkinsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseBack view of fashion models in swim suits, two kneeling wearing swim fins, and one seated by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741830/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbbey Jackson, seated, and Celene DuPuy ice skating on reflecting pool, with Lincoln Memorial in backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005547/photo-image-background-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseA Pair of "bootlegs" found in the office of Lincoln C. Andrews?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005262/pair-bootlegs-found-the-office-lincoln-andrewsFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseLawrence Sperryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005181/lawrence-sperryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSociety woman, full-length portrait, in fur coathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005853/society-woman-full-length-portrait-fur-coatFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129174/thrift-store-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr. Joyce Brothers, half-length portrait, facing slightly left, holding book she wrote / World Telegram photo by Phyllis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746947/photo-image-hand-book-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model Natahli (Natalie) Nickerson Paine wearing a bikini, lying on platform near water, Montego Bay, Jamaica by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741949/photo-image-ocean-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766963/vintage-fashion-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseFashion model with llamas, Cusco, Peru by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742138/fashion-model-with-llamas-cusco-peruFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeru by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741760/peruFree Image from public domain licenseWomen & fashion poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21684534/women-fashion-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFour girls ice skating, with Washington Monument in backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005148/four-girls-ice-skating-with-washington-monument-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseEclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318554/image-background-transparent-png-catView licenseFashion model on edge of boat, man rowing, Montego Bay, Jamaica by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741646/fashion-model-edge-boat-man-rowing-montego-bay-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable dress mockup, women's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508358/customizable-dress-mockup-womens-apparelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741693/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain license