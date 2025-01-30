rawpixel
Ann Bonfoey Taylor and a man, standing, in snow, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor and others, wearing skiis, standing in a grove of birch trees, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741265/photo-image-tree-sports-artFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, on skis, wearing a skirt, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741410/photo-image-trees-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, skiing down a slope, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741369/ann-bonfoey-taylor-full-length-portrait-skiing-down-slope-vail-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741572/photo-image-sports-art-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741608/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing right, wearing fur-lined cape, Vail, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741644/photo-image-art-mountains-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741699/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741436/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741538/photo-image-dogs-scenery-treesFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741509/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, half-length portrait, seated, facing left, in gondola ski lift, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741600/photo-image-sports-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing right, wearing head covering, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741624/photo-image-sports-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741351/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741665/photo-image-tree-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741848/photo-image-art-houses-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741749/photo-image-art-feather-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741555/ann-bonfoey-taylor-man-and-two-dogs-hunting-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741427/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741701/photo-image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741622/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license