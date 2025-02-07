Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitwomanschoolphotoCharlotte Haxall Noland, founder of Foxcroft School, Middleburg, Virginia by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1190 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4930 x 4972 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToni Frissell, sitting, holding camera on her lap, with several children standing around her, somewhere in Europe by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742015/photo-image-trees-brick-wall-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741723/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741669/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown at dusk with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741751/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211733/ballet-academy-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741500/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211728/ballet-academy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePresident Eisenhower by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741582/president-eisenhowerFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997286/south-asian-studentView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741855/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997370/south-asian-studentView licenseNoland, Charlotte, Miss, with dog, standing outdoors by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6765527/noland-charlotte-miss-with-dog-standing-outdoors-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997290/south-asian-studentView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741610/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167807/children-education-editable-black-designView licenseS/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741737/ssgt-leroy-hooten-paoli-ind-bomber-mission-recorderFree Image from public domain licenseSelf study, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseLt. Virginia N. Justy, 502 1/2 South Ogden St., Los Angeles, Calif., in front of Airdrome status map in ops. room by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741687/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseScience education iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566989/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741709/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997264/south-asian-studentView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741717/photo-image-wooden-light-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLauri Peters by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741273/lauri-petersFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable green designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167808/children-education-editable-green-designView licenseJacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741693/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOperations officers and controllers around communications table in ops. room by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741478/operations-officers-and-controllers-around-communications-table-ops-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943474/education-for-all-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseHorse breeder Ambrose Clark, full-length portrait, standing in barn, facing front by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741633/photo-image-horse-shadow-artFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Stanley Mortimer posing in an evening gown, with parasol, on the steps of a house in Charleston, South Carolina, with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741696/photo-image-art-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeru by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741760/peruFree Image from public domain license