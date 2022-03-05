Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagecrowdpublic domainaudiencecoloreventmilitary"Trooping the color" - Sir Winston seated in aisle, to see, and be seen by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 819 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3084 x 2104 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStadium crowd cheering blank screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15126836/stadium-crowd-cheering-blank-screenView licenseSir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741439/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen club Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peder Severin Krøyer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101975/image-people-art-vintageView licenseShriners Parade, Washington, D.C. Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6888781/shriners-parade-washington-dc-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy Scout parade, 4/21/24https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6904412/boy-scout-parade-42124Free Image from public domain licenseMusic concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763573/music-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWest Point cadets at Army & Navy game, 11/29/24https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6908078/west-point-cadets-army-navy-game-112924Free Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361641/south-africa-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseGeorgetown - Marine game, 10/6/23https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6891660/georgetown-marine-game-10623Free Image from public domain licenseVacation packages blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770666/vacation-packages-blog-banner-templateView licenseAmman. 24th anniversary of Arab revolt under King Hussein & Lawrence, celebration Sept. 11, 1940. A scene in municipality…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6840899/photo-image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19526396/leadership-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBolling Field Air Circus, October 25, 1922 - Starting 2nd from left: Admiral Strauss, Admiral Rogers, and Captain Mustin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6893120/photo-image-people-men-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElectro night party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740637/electro-night-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseParade on the Pont de la Concorde (c. 1900–1910) by Maurice Silvesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774137/parade-the-pont-concorde-c-1900-1910-maurice-silvesterFree Image from public domain licenseParty night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740635/party-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGen. Pershing parade, Sept. 17, 1919https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6936546/gen-pershing-parade-sept-17-1919Free Image from public domain licenseWorld news blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361644/world-news-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMass meeting cathedral, 9/30/23https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6890213/mass-meeting-cathedral-93023Free Image from public domain licenseElectro night party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11206990/electro-night-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseParadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6874220/paradeFree Image from public domain licenseHoli day run blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963272/holi-day-run-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArab recruits on parade in Jerusalem. Jamal Eff. Toukan, Mr. Keith Roach, Col. Manley, Mil. Com. & Mustafa Bey Khalidi by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6841535/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParty night poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203945/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVisitors in the U.S. House of Representatives Gallery at the openinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005528/visitors-the-us-house-representatives-gallery-the-openingFree Image from public domain licenseParty night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740646/party-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarine-Army game, 12/1/23https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6890848/marine-army-game-12123Free Image from public domain licenseElectro night party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740647/electro-night-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAnzac Day, Jerusalem, April 25, 1940 by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6840060/anzac-day-jerusalem-april-25-1940-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseLive music concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728427/live-music-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReviewing stand for Defense Day parade, 9/12/24https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6976241/reviewing-stand-for-defense-day-parade-91224Free Image from public domain licenseSummer party blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767660/summer-party-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseArrival in Palestine of Mr. Antony i.e., Anthony Eden. Eden inspecting A.I.F. i.e., Australian Imperial Forces troops, long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6839174/photo-image-sky-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDJ party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682814/party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKKK parade, 8/8/25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6980748/kkk-parade-8825Free Image from public domain licenseDJ party Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041350/party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGen'l. McAndrews funeral, 5/3/22https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6879456/genl-mcandrews-funeral-5322Free Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829453/music-festival-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSec. Wilburn with wife and daughter at dedication of C.U. stadium and C.U. - Marine football game, 10/4/24https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6976923/photo-image-football-stadium-peopleFree Image from public domain license