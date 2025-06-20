Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetreesartblackvintagenaturepublic domainportraitwomanPresident Eisenhower by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 887 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5462 x 4036 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseJackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741826/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseJackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741246/photo-image-art-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseJacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741637/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741610/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown at dusk with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741751/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741709/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741723/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741669/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741693/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseGarden exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777979/garden-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCousins Sebastian White and Sam White sitting on the promenade at the Newport Casino by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741327/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981452/vintage-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741500/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage portrait frame mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23903458/vintage-portrait-frame-mockup-customizable-designView licenseToni Frissell, sitting, holding camera on her lap, with several children standing around her, somewhere in Europe by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742015/photo-image-trees-brick-wall-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseGuests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741308/guests-the-bouvier-kennedy-wedding-reception-being-entertained-musiciansFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMrs. Stanley Mortimer posing in an evening gown, with parasol, on the steps of a house in Charleston, South Carolina, with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741696/photo-image-art-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981437/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCharlotte Haxall Noland, founder of Foxcroft School, Middleburg, Virginia by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741570/charlotte-haxall-noland-founder-foxcroft-school-middleburg-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJerome Buttrick on staircase at Rosecliff, Newport, R.I. by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741727/jerome-buttrick-staircase-rosecliff-newport-riFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183404/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView licenseJacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741319/jacqueline-bouvier-wedding-attire-gazing-down-from-stair-landingFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741855/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage angel, editable crescent moon night sky design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080497/png-aesthetic-angel-artView licenseLauri Peters by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741273/lauri-petersFree Image from public domain license