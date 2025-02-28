Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainportraitlovecouplephotophotographyElizabeth Taylor with head on her husband Eddie Fisher by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 795 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4740 x 3142 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22828869/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDonald Sutherland and Blanche Baker, "Lolita" rehearsal New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6321849/donald-sutherland-and-blanche-baker-lolita-rehearsal-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281895/love-quote-poster-template-editable-designView licenseNamara-Toye, Mme., and mother, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6799799/namara-toye-mme-and-mother-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseLove loud glow true mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18687346/love-loud-glow-true-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMuschenheim, William, Mrs., and baby, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6760952/muschenheim-william-mrs-and-baby-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live Instagram story editable template design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18115884/love-live-instagram-story-editable-template-designView licenseRichard Harris and Ann Turkel by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312408/richard-harris-and-ann-turkelFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Anniversary Instagram post template, editable girly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804682/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-girly-designView licenseDonald Sutherland and Blanche Baker, "Lolita" rehearsal New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6300042/donald-sutherland-and-blanche-baker-lolita-rehearsal-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737608/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseForever love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117015/forever-love-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735983/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCouples therapy Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116455/couples-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseTender intimate affectionate loving momenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17836179/tender-intimate-affectionate-loving-momentView licensesenior couple set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077042/senior-couple-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRichard Harris, Ann Turkel by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312376/richard-harris-ann-turkelFree Image from public domain licenseLove Instagram story template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18425572/love-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseWoman with Dead Child, 1903 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948406/woman-with-dead-child-1903-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePair of lovers, null by ida teichmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946621/pair-lovers-null-ida-teichmannFree Image from public domain licenseInternational kissing day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764206/international-kissing-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Kiss (Le Baiser) (c.1906) by Elizabeth Noursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774276/the-kiss-le-baiser-c1906-elizabeth-nourseFree Image from public domain licenseInternational kissing day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488716/international-kissing-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22223691/love-live-editable-designView licensePortrait of Melvin G. Powell and Martha Scott in their home, Connecticut, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736088/image-people-art-trophyFree Image from public domain licensePhotography club Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8591505/photography-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMurdock, Ann, Miss, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6799563/murdock-ann-miss-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licensePhotography club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564838/photography-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736883/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational kissing day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488717/international-kissing-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRomantic couple under red umbrella.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18614387/romantic-couple-under-red-umbrellaView licenseInternational kissing day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488715/international-kissing-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with romantic motifs, hearts, and vintage elements editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769252/image-background-heart-pngView licenseMehler, A.J., Mrs., and baby, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6802735/mehler-aj-mrs-and-baby-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470497/valentines-celebration-car-floating-heart-balloons-editable-collage-artView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735692/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license