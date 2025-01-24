Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartbuildingvintagepublic domainlinedebriswarmilitaryU.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone Valley, German Front by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1199 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3889 x 3893 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBerlin Wall by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741492/berlin-wallFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14533900/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView licenseLt. Virginia N. 