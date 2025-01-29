rawpixel
Ticker tape parade for presidential candidate Richard M. Nixon, New York, November 1960 by Toni Frissell
Red flower border background, brown aesthetic editable design
King Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…
Red flower border HD wallpaper, brown aesthetic editable design
João Goulart, Pres. of Brazil in ticker parade / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
New Year party Instagram post template, editable text
Aerial view of ticker tape parade for astronauts Virgil Grissom and John Young (seated in last car with Vice President…
Red flower border background, beige aesthetic editable design
The sidewalks of lower Broadway are jammed as the Wainwright motorcade goes north toward City Hall / World Telegram & Sun…
Countdown party Instagram story template, editable text
Col. Charles A. Lindbergh rode up lower Broadway in an open car next to Mayor James J. Walker, Grover Whalen is in front of…
Countdown party poster template, editable text and design
Archbishop Makarios gets ticker tape parade up Bway i.e., Broadway / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Red flower border HD wallpaper, beige aesthetic editable design
Female film industry workers carrying a large American flag as part of an National Recovery Administration parade, New York…
Countdown party blog banner template, editable text
Members of the team passing through solid lines of fans on their way to the zero mile stone where they were received by the…
Countdown party Instagram post template, editable text
President Dwight D. Eisenhower standing in automobile, waving to crowds during a ticker tape parade during his visit to Rio…
Red flower border background, brown aesthetic editable design
Astronauts Virgil Grissom (left), John Young (right), and Vice President Humphrey (center) riding in car, waving to crowd…
New arrival poster template, editable text and design
Parade for Gertrude Ederle coming up Broadway, New York City, with large crowd watching / photo by staff photographer.
New arrival Instagram story template, editable text
Ben Hogan seated on back of car in homecoming parade on Broadway / photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Retro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable design
Throng of Eisenhower supporters converge after parade / World Telegram photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Red flower border iPhone wallpaper, brown aesthetic editable design
Throng of women charge on New York city hall to demand bread
New arrival blog banner template, editable text
Crowd gathered following the explosion on Wall St., car overturned in foreground, ambulance behind it
PNG Aesthetic tape cassette collage element, star design, transparent background
U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division parade in New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Ravenna.
Happy new year poster template
German American Bund parade in New York City on East 86th St. Oct. 30, 1937 / World-Telegram photo.
Confetti Effect
Crowd listens outside radio shop at Greenwich and Dey Sts. for news on President Kennedy / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…
Classic car & fireworks, editable celebration remix
Dwight David Eisenhower in a car at head of a parade going up Broadway, waves to crowd / World Telegram photo by Dick…
Classic car & fireworks, editable celebration remix
Queen Sirikit of Thailand, seated in car, waving, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram & Sun…
