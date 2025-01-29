Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domaingirlflaglondonbritish flagphotoBattersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 986 x 1032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreat Britain Tours Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668168/great-britain-tours-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741720/photo-image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668093/study-abroad-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl standing by the ruins of a building which is flying a British flag, after the bombing of Battersea, London by German…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741244/photo-image-art-building-blackFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to london poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452512/travel-london-poster-templateView licenseBattersea incident, England, January 1945--A.W.V.S. canteen serves hot coffee by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741563/battersea-incident-england-january-1945-awvs-canteen-serves-hot-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452160/london-calling-poster-templateView licensePeople and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741590/photo-image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830080/london-calling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741588/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to London poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452063/travel-london-poster-templateView licenseGeneral panoramic view of Hiroshima after the bomb ... shows the devastation ... about 0.4 miles ... / official U.S. Army…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751076/photo-image-bomb-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452461/study-abroad-poster-templateView licenseAbandoned boy holding a stuffed toy animal amid ruins following German aerial bombing of London by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741741/photo-image-animal-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLondon travel guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451948/london-travel-guide-poster-templateView licenseBoy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741618/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970888/london-calling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of a Hiroshima bridge 4,400 feet east of Xhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749166/view-hiroshima-bridge-4400-feet-eastFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12027770/london-calling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican soldier, Red Bull Regiment, Italy, Easter Sunday, 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741969/american-soldier-red-bull-regiment-italy-easter-sunday-1945Free Image from public domain licenseLondon calling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9504943/london-calling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741511/portrait-tuskegee-airman-edward-thomas-standingFree Image from public domain licenseLondon travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043253/london-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLt. Virginia N. Justy, 502 1/2 South Ogden St., Los Angeles, Calif., in front of Airdrome status map in ops. room by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741687/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829895/london-calling-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTuskegee airmen during briefing at an air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741997/tuskegee-airmen-during-briefing-air-base-ramitelli-italyFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830000/london-calling-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLearning of German retreat from her district, French woman returns to find her home a heap of ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7009420/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePolitics & news Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668310/politics-news-instagram-post-templateView licenseCol. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741715/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Britain Tours poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452367/great-britain-tours-poster-templateView licenseBlack fighter pilot series--pilot with parachute room in background, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741942/photo-image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish classes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829819/english-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741442/tuskegee-airmen-exiting-the-parachute-room-ramitelli-italy-march-1945Free Image from public domain licenseBig Ben Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668309/big-ben-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741463/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNew vlog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561848/new-vlog-poster-templateView licenseS/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741737/ssgt-leroy-hooten-paoli-ind-bomber-mission-recorderFree Image from public domain licenseLondon holiday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451909/london-holiday-poster-templateView licenseMother carrying child outside wartime nursery by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741271/mother-carrying-child-outside-wartime-nurseryFree Image from public domain license