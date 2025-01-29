rawpixel
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissell
artvintagepublic domaingirlflaglondonbritish flagphoto
Great Britain Tours Instagram post template
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissell
Study abroad Instagram post template
Girl standing by the ruins of a building which is flying a British flag, after the bombing of Battersea, London by German…
Travel to london poster template
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--A.W.V.S. canteen serves hot coffee by Toni Frissell
London calling poster template
People and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
London calling poster template, editable text and design
U.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone…
Travel to London poster template
General panoramic view of Hiroshima after the bomb ... shows the devastation ... about 0.4 miles ... / official U.S. Army…
Study abroad poster template
Abandoned boy holding a stuffed toy animal amid ruins following German aerial bombing of London by Toni Frissell
London travel guide poster template
Boy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
London calling Instagram post template, editable text
View of a Hiroshima bridge 4,400 feet east of X
London calling Instagram post template, editable text
American soldier, Red Bull Regiment, Italy, Easter Sunday, 1945 by Toni Frissell
London calling Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissell
London travel Instagram post template, editable text
Lt. Virginia N. Justy, 502 1/2 South Ogden St., Los Angeles, Calif., in front of Airdrome status map in ops. room by Toni…
London calling Instagram story template, editable text
Tuskegee airmen during briefing at an air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
London calling blog banner template, editable text
Learning of German retreat from her district, French woman returns to find her home a heap of ruins
Politics & news Instagram post template
Col. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissell
Great Britain Tours poster template
Black fighter pilot series--pilot with parachute room in background, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
English classes poster template, editable text and design
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Big Ben Instagram post template
Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissell
New vlog poster template
S/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissell
London holiday poster template
Mother carrying child outside wartime nursery by Toni Frissell
