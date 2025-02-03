Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundsportsoceanartmenvintagepublic domainamericaAmerica's Cup Yacht Race - SI Sports Illustrated - 1st Race - 9.20.58 - Newport by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3153 x 4652 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseJacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002232/surfing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741246/photo-image-art-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643329/surfing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741826/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePurple Summer travel frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643788/purple-summer-travel-frame-backgroundView licenseGuests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741308/guests-the-bouvier-kennedy-wedding-reception-being-entertained-musiciansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePresident Eisenhower by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741582/president-eisenhowerFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor and a man, standing, in snow, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741549/ann-bonfoey-taylor-and-man-standing-snow-vail-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643152/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView licenseUncle Jim Greenway, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741362/uncle-jim-greenway-head-and-shoulders-portrait-facing-frontFree Image from public domain licenseTake time to relax Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789928/take-time-relax-facebook-story-templateView licenseJerome Buttrick on staircase at Rosecliff, Newport, R.I. by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741727/jerome-buttrick-staircase-rosecliff-newport-riFree Image from public domain licensePNG Man surfing retro illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652934/png-man-surfing-retro-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseNantucket - Fishing - Etc., Mrs. W.E. Hutton - Bea Lillie by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741745/nantucket-fishing-etc-mrs-we-hutton-bea-lillieFree Image from public domain licenseGreen summer travel backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649517/green-summer-travel-backgroundView licenseAmerican tourist, Gertrude LeGendre, photographing boats in Lisbon, Portugal by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741604/american-tourist-gertrude-legendre-photographing-boats-lisbon-portugalFree Image from public domain licenseGreen summer travel backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643932/green-summer-travel-backgroundView licenseMichael Todd, half-length portrait, facing front, at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741452/photo-image-background-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseBest holiday destinations poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770507/best-holiday-destinations-poster-templateView licenseJoseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741231/photo-image-art-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652940/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseMaj. McFadden by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741455/maj-mcfaddenFree Image from public domain licenseMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653270/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseCousins Sebastian White and Sam White sitting on the promenade at the Newport Casino by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741327/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653263/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor and others, wearing skiis, standing in a grove of birch trees, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741265/photo-image-tree-sports-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlue summer travel backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618464/blue-summer-travel-backgroundView licenseFour people standing in a doorway, one man holds a rifle, London, England by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741552/four-people-standing-doorway-one-man-holds-rifle-london-englandFree Image from public domain licenseBlue summer travel backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649478/blue-summer-travel-backgroundView licenseS/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741737/ssgt-leroy-hooten-paoli-ind-bomber-mission-recorderFree Image from public domain licenseLet the sparks fly quote, Napoleon editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572630/let-the-sparks-fly-quote-napoleon-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse breeder Ambrose Clark, full-length portrait, standing in barn, facing front by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741633/photo-image-horse-shadow-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644063/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing right, wearing head covering, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741624/photo-image-sports-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBest holiday destinations Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642910/best-holiday-destinations-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTony Pizzo, with sailor hat on bicycle New York to Los Angeles and Returnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290864/tony-pizzo-with-sailor-hat-bicycle-new-york-los-angeles-and-returnFree Image from public domain license