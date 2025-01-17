Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagedesignpublic domainfloralinteriorinterior designleatherRiding boots with spurs leaning against a cupboard, at the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 822 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2241 x 3271 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable framed art mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15402934/editable-framed-art-mockupView licenseFlower arrangements, a ceramic bird and flower pots on the counter of a cupboard in the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741359/photo-image-flower-bird-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage jazz-themed frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403508/editable-vintage-jazz-themed-frame-mockupView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741717/photo-image-wooden-light-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996507/vintage-leather-armchairView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, leaning against a chair at her Denver home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741842/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994505/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseCarnation flower arrangement on table in the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741364/photo-image-flower-leaf-aestheticsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990204/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licensePictures on wall of home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741522/pictures-wall-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989871/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licensePictures on wall of home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741516/pictures-wall-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741559/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994498/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseDoor at home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Denver, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741519/door-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-denver-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989176/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseMarc Chagall painting on wall over a cabinet with flower arrangement, at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Denver, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741536/photo-image-potted-plant-horse-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseHinges of door in stable? of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741524/hinges-door-stable-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseCeramic figure of man and flower arrangement in vase in home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741503/photo-image-flowers-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404720/editable-vintage-frame-mockupView licenseIris flower arrangement on table in the home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741632/iris-flower-arrangement-table-the-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989873/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor riding her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741758/ann-bonfoey-taylor-riding-her-horse-anadarko-mountains-background-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable framed butterfly art mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15402699/editable-framed-butterfly-art-mockupView licenseDoorway into room with pictures on wall at home of Ann Bonfoey Taylor, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741312/doorway-into-room-with-pictures-wall-home-ann-bonfoey-taylor-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseBlanket mockup, minimal interior, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153159/blanket-mockup-minimal-interior-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741701/photo-image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseWooden home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670180/wooden-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor riding her horse Anadarko, about to go over a jump, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741682/photo-image-background-horse-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990210/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor and man, shooting at a bird, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741303/ann-bonfoey-taylor-and-man-shooting-bird-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor training a horse on a longe (lunge) line, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741323/photo-image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990209/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741555/ann-bonfoey-taylor-man-and-two-dogs-hunting-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404974/editable-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741743/ann-bonfoey-taylor-wearing-hunting-outfit-with-dead-bird-coloradoFree Image from public domain license