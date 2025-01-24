rawpixel
Ann Bonfoey Taylor riding her horse Anadarko, about to go over a jump, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Horse domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Ann Bonfoey Taylor riding her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor training a horse on a longe (lunge) line, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Taylor on a horse as it jumps over an obstacle, Colorado
Ann Bonfoey Taylor and man, shooting at a bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…
Ann Bonfoey Taylor and others, wearing skiis, standing in a grove of birch trees, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell
Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, leaning against a chair at her Denver home by Toni Frissell
