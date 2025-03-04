rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
artvintagepublic domainweddingfashionbouquetphotocc0
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741838/kennedy-wedding-jackie-throwing-the-bouquetFree Image from public domain license
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable aesthetic design
Wedding rings Instagram post template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117843/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
Jacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741319/jacqueline-bouvier-wedding-attire-gazing-down-from-stair-landingFree Image from public domain license
Elegant wedding couple illustrations., editable design element set
Elegant wedding couple illustrations., editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418302/elegant-wedding-couple-illustrations-editable-design-element-setView license
Jackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Jackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741246/photo-image-art-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with romantic motifs, hearts, and vintage elements editable design
Retro monochrome collage with romantic motifs, hearts, and vintage elements editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769252/image-background-heart-pngView license
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741826/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy wedding anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Happy wedding anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403613/happy-wedding-anniversary-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
Jacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable design
Retro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView license
Joseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…
Joseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741231/photo-image-art-man-blackFree Image from public domain license
Wedding flowers poster template, editable text & design
Wedding flowers poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704969/wedding-flowers-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
Kennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741973/kennedy-wedding-close-up-portrait-kennedy-family-with-coupleFree Image from public domain license
Wedding flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding flowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482774/wedding-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissell
Sir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741439/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding flowers blog banner template, editable text
Wedding flowers blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482771/wedding-flowers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Looking Gala at a Family Affair by Toni Frissell
Looking Gala at a Family Affair by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741404/looking-gala-family-affairFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564870/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Endicott, George, Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Endicott, George, Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804708/endicott-george-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958854/wedding-planner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Guests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissell
Guests at the Bouvier-Kennedy wedding reception, being entertained by musicians by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741308/guests-the-bouvier-kennedy-wedding-reception-being-entertained-musiciansFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958852/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…
Fashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741500/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain license
Wedding flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding flowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817027/wedding-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and John Kennedy talking at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island / Toni Frissell.
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and John Kennedy talking at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island / Toni Frissell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294587/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Marriage Instagram post template, editable text
Marriage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266769/marriage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lilli Palmer, half-length portrait, facing left, with husband Rex Harrison in background by Toni Frissell
Lilli Palmer, half-length portrait, facing left, with husband Rex Harrison in background by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741348/photo-image-background-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Wedding florist poster template, editable text & design
Wedding florist poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709969/wedding-florist-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Fashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument…
Fashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741855/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Instagram story template, editable text
Wedding invitation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564868/wedding-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Fashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissell
Fashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741723/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Love & live editable design
Love & live editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22223691/love-live-editable-designView license
Stimson, Henry B., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Stimson, Henry B., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797211/stimson-henry-b-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816906/bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fashion model posing in an evening gown at dusk with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni…
Fashion model posing in an evening gown at dusk with the Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741751/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation blog banner template, editable text
Wedding invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564866/wedding-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Elliott, W.S., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Elliott, W.S., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6802266/elliott-ws-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license
Wedding rabbit, couple relationship editable remix
Wedding rabbit, couple relationship editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722100/wedding-rabbit-couple-relationship-editable-remixView license
Fashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…
Fashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741693/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain license