Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechurchartvintagepublic domainwindowglassstatueinteriorSoldier looking at a statue of the Madonna and Child in a church, probably in Europe during World War II by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1171 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5859 x 6003 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseWoman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740699/photo-image-art-vintage-darkFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379915/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseTuskegee airmen during briefing at an air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741997/tuskegee-airmen-during-briefing-air-base-ramitelli-italyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseBlack fighter pilot series: "Escape kits" (cyanide) being distributed to fighter pilots at air base in southern Italy, 1945…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741384/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379920/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseBoy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741618/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseMembers of the 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741975/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePeople and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741590/photo-image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379914/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWomen kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741513/photo-image-art-vintage-wallsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379911/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWoman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741556/photo-image-art-vintage-darkFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379922/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWoman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741713/photo-image-art-vintage-darkFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseMembers of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741539/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379916/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWoman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741711/photo-image-art-vintage-wallsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMembers of the Army Air Force 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741953/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseWoman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741703/photo-image-space-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseWoman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741729/photo-image-space-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseU.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741588/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseGround crew sweats in a mission by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741261/ground-crew-sweats-missionFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428328/online-bible-instagram-story-templateView licenseWoman with two children, one in bed, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741773/photo-image-art-vintage-darkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Art Nouveau iPhone wallpaper, church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695206/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseOperations officers and controllers around communications table in ops. room by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741478/operations-officers-and-controllers-around-communications-table-ops-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic gold iPhone wallpaper, Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696161/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseWoman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741383/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418703/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licensePhotograph of Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741562/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license