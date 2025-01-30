Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundartvintagepublic domainsnowclothingwinterfashionAnn Taylor in ski clothes with military-type hat by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1188 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5699 x 5757 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259560/winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAnn Taylor in ski clothes with military-type hat by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741636/ann-taylor-ski-clothes-with-military-type-hatFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259558/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAnn Taylor in riding habit by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741667/ann-taylor-riding-habitFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259557/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741608/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667680/winter-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741665/photo-image-tree-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseSkiing club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993732/skiing-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741509/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453188/winter-magic-blog-banner-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741572/photo-image-sports-art-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453169/winter-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741436/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage fashion Henry Somm’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596520/png-aesthetic-apparel-artworkView licenseAnn Taylor in formal gown by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741432/ann-taylor-formal-gownFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577995/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741538/photo-image-dogs-scenery-treesFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600617/winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnn Taylor looking in compact mirror to adjust her hat by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741620/ann-taylor-looking-compact-mirror-adjust-her-hatFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563860/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741699/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winter fashion mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15157951/editable-winter-fashion-mockupView licenseHessian sentries painted on bedroom doors at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741290/photo-image-art-vintage-bedroomFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667684/winter-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742870/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKid's parka jacket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13164797/kids-parka-jacket-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, wearing a riding habit, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741591/photo-image-horse-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl's parka jacket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13252631/girls-parka-jacket-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741848/photo-image-art-houses-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePuffer jacket editable mockup, winter apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684780/puffer-jacket-editable-mockup-winter-apparelView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741622/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter fashion Instagram story template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617072/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741743/ann-bonfoey-taylor-wearing-hunting-outfit-with-dead-bird-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993735/winter-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741701/photo-image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815204/winter-sale-poster-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741555/ann-bonfoey-taylor-man-and-two-dogs-hunting-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseWinter boots snow outdoor mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21830258/winter-boots-snow-outdoor-mockup-customizable-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741351/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license