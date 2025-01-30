rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmenvintagepublic domainclothingdebrislondon
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissell
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741628/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl standing by the ruins of a building which is flying a British flag, after the bombing of Battersea, London by German…
Girl standing by the ruins of a building which is flying a British flag, after the bombing of Battersea, London by German…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741244/photo-image-art-building-blackFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Demolition at Lydda by The Matson Photo Service
Demolition at Lydda by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6836915/demolition-lydda-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
People and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
People and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741590/photo-image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of a Hiroshima bridge 4,400 feet east of X
View of a Hiroshima bridge 4,400 feet east of X
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749166/view-hiroshima-bridge-4400-feet-eastFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Learning of German retreat from her district, French woman returns to find her home a heap of ruins
Learning of German retreat from her district, French woman returns to find her home a heap of ruins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7009420/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Customizable billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067659/customizable-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
House demolished in Lydda Oct. 8, '38 by The Matson Photo Service
House demolished in Lydda Oct. 8, '38 by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6856256/house-demolished-lydda-oct-38-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--A.W.V.S. canteen serves hot coffee by Toni Frissell
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--A.W.V.S. canteen serves hot coffee by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741563/battersea-incident-england-january-1945-awvs-canteen-serves-hot-coffeeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Demolition at Lydda by The Matson Photo Service
Demolition at Lydda by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6837007/demolition-lydda-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Boy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
Boy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741618/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Study in UK, education photo collage, editable design
Study in UK, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911159/study-uk-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Stretcher bearers removing a wounded soldier from Vaux, July 22, 1918
Stretcher bearers removing a wounded soldier from Vaux, July 22, 1918
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435633/stretcher-bearers-removing-wounded-soldier-from-vaux-july-22-1918Free Image from public domain license
Beer poster template, editable text and design
Beer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730896/beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abandoned boy holding a stuffed toy animal amid ruins following German aerial bombing of London by Toni Frissell
Abandoned boy holding a stuffed toy animal amid ruins following German aerial bombing of London by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741741/photo-image-animal-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pub crawl poster template, editable text and design
Pub crawl poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648649/pub-crawl-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
General panoramic view of Hiroshima after the bomb ... shows the devastation ... about 0.4 miles ... / official U.S. Army…
General panoramic view of Hiroshima after the bomb ... shows the devastation ... about 0.4 miles ... / official U.S. Army…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751076/photo-image-bomb-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
London calling poster template
London calling poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451530/london-calling-poster-templateView license
Jenin, Sept. 3, 1938. The main Jerusalem Galilee highway running through Jenin with piles of debris caused by dynamiting by…
Jenin, Sept. 3, 1938. The main Jerusalem Galilee highway running through Jenin with piles of debris caused by dynamiting by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6856061/photo-image-people-walking-artFree Image from public domain license
History podcast instagram post template
History podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14455080/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Radiation - Effects: Nagasaki Medical College after bombing.
Radiation - Effects: Nagasaki Medical College after bombing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409492/radiation-effects-nagasaki-medical-college-after-bombingFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Somber trio amidst urban ruins.
Somber trio amidst urban ruins.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17536409/somber-trio-amidst-urban-ruinsView license
PNG element study in UK, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in UK, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846550/png-element-study-uk-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Baltimore fire, 1904 Looking east from Chas. St. on Balto. St.
Baltimore fire, 1904 Looking east from Chas. St. on Balto. St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6937911/baltimore-fire-1904-looking-east-from-chas-st-balto-stFree Image from public domain license
T-shirts mockup, men's street fashion
T-shirts mockup, men's street fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634630/t-shirts-mockup-mens-street-fashionView license
Radiation - Effects: Victims awaiting treatment
Radiation - Effects: Victims awaiting treatment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409565/radiation-effects-victims-awaiting-treatmentFree Image from public domain license
Beer Instagram post template, editable text
Beer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992958/beer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone…
U.S. soldiers resting among ruins of building, with soldier lying on plank in foreground, on the Siegfried Line, Rhone…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741588/photo-image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beer Instagram story template, editable text
Beer Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992957/beer-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Man observing earthquake aftermath.
Man observing earthquake aftermath.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17464194/man-observing-earthquake-aftermathView license