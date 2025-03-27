rawpixel
Abandoned boy holding a stuffed toy animal amid ruins following German aerial bombing of London by Toni Frissell
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
Girl standing by the ruins of a building which is flying a British flag, after the bombing of Battersea, London by German…
Travel journal illustration sticker set, editable design
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissell
Vintage journal collage, editable remix set
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissell
Christmas joy, Christmas cheer, wonderful time, wonderful year, joy and love customizable design
People and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
Happy anniversary Facebook post template
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Col. Gray, Director of Fighters with Lt. Col. William Waller, 3rd, 1430 Lakeshore Dr., Chicago, Ill., senior fighter…
Into the wild poster template
Col. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissell
Vintage illustration Ephemera, travel collage element set
Maj. McFadden by Toni Frissell
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
View of a Hiroshima bridge 4,400 feet east of X
Big ben Instagram post template
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
National Park blog banner template, editable text
Ground crew sweats in a mission by Toni Frissell
Into the wild Instagram post template
S/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissell
Into the wild Facebook story template
Lt. Ralph L. Oliver of Santa Rosa, Calif., bomber controller by Toni Frissell
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Operations officers and controllers around communications table in ops. room by Toni Frissell
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Tuskegee airmen playing cards in the officers' club in the evening by Toni Frissell
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
Tuskegee airmen Roscoe C. Brown, Marcellus G. Smith, and Benjamin O. Davis, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bomber controllers at operations by Toni Frissell
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Cpl. Louis B. Swingle at maps in ops room by Toni Frissell
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
Four P-51 Mustangs flying in formation. Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Car customizable mockup, side view, driving
General panoramic view of Hiroshima after the bomb ... shows the devastation ... about 0.4 miles ... / official U.S. Army…
