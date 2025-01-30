rawpixel
Woman with two children, one in bed, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Women's history month poster template
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Happy family reading book together remix
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Happy family reading book together remix
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Blog update poster template
Woman kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
Women kneeling next to bed of child, in an underground tunnel during the bombing of London during World War II by Toni…
3D mother holding toddler editable remix
England during the war--subway tunnel with bunk beds by Toni Frissell
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Boy seated in wreckage of building after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
Chinese new year blog banner template
People and wreckage of buildings after a bombing raid of London during World War II by Toni Frissell
Textbook poster template
Abandoned boy holding a stuffed toy animal amid ruins following German aerial bombing of London by Toni Frissell
Parenting guide blog banner template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Girl standing by the ruins of a building which is flying a British flag, after the bombing of Battersea, London by German…
Family time Instagram post template, editable text
Col. Ramsay Potts of Memphis, Tenn., Director of Bombers at bombing planning table by Toni Frissell
Midsummer park party poster template, editable text and design
Mother carrying child outside wartime nursery by Toni Frissell
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Soldier looking at a statue of the Madonna and Child in a church, probably in Europe during World War II by Toni Frissell
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--two men load a wagon with their possessions, among ruins by Toni Frissell
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--girl among the ruins, British flag overhead by Toni Frissell
Upcoming events Instagram post template
President Eisenhower by Toni Frissell
Upcoming events Instagram post template
Battersea incident, England, January 1945--A.W.V.S. canteen serves hot coffee by Toni Frissell
