Ann Bonfoey Taylor seated on couch with two dogs, wearing a military style jacket, behind a coffee table with tea set and cheeses, at her Vail, Colorado home by Toni Frissell Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissell

Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissell

Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail… Ann Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissell

Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…

Ann Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves… Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…

Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni… Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…

Ann Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissell

Ann Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell Ann Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…

Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military… Ann Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…

Ann Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…

Ann Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell Ann Bonfoey Taylor and man, shooting at a bird, Colorado by Toni Frissell

Ann Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissell

Hessian sentries painted on bedroom doors at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell Hessian sentries painted on bedroom doors at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissell