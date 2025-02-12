rawpixel
Sgt. William P. Bostic, 301st F.S. in control tower, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissell
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group in a briefing room, Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series: "Escape kits" (cyanide) being distributed to fighter pilots at air base in southern Italy, 1945…
Members of the 332nd Fighter Group in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen playing cards in the officers' club in the evening by Toni Frissell
Ground crew sweats in a mission by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Roscoe C. Brown, Marcellus G. Smith, and Benjamin O. Davis, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
S/Sgt. Leroy Hooten, of Paoli, Ind., bomber mission recorder by Toni Frissell
Crew chief Marcellus G. Smith, Louisville, KY, 100th F.S., Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945 by Toni Frissell
Photograph of Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Woodrow W. Crockett and Edward C. Gleed, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Pilot from the 332nd Fighter Group signing Form One Book by Toni Frissell
Photograph of several Tuskegee airmen attending a briefing in Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen exiting the parachute room, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen Marcellus G. Smith and Roscoe C. Brown, Ramitelli, Italy, March 1945 by Toni Frissell
Col. Benjamin O. Davis at Ramitelli, Italy, March, 1945, presenting war bond for best kept A/C by Toni Frissell
Portrait of Tuskegee airman Edward M. Thomas, standing by Toni Frissell
Tuskegee airmen during briefing at an air base at Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series--pilot with parachute room in background, Ramitelli, Italy by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series: Ground crewman of the Red-Tailed Mustangs, 332nd Fighter Pilot Squadron, sitting on wing to…
