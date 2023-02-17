Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwomen'sretrowhiteBack view of fashion models in swim suits, two kneeling wearing swim fins, and one seated by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1184 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3874 x 3925 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBack view of fashion models in swim suits, two kneeling wearing swim fins, and one seated by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741529/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licenseSculling off Jamaica by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741279/sculling-off-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashion models posing in bathing suits floating in a swimming pool by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741735/fashion-models-posing-bathing-suits-floating-swimming-poolFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407005/image-background-stars-pngView licenseFashion model Natahli (Natalie) Nickerson Paine wearing a bikini, lying on platform near water, Montego Bay, Jamaica by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741949/photo-image-ocean-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView licenseYoung woman posing in bathing suit with other bathers and spectators in backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005674/photo-image-background-people-beachFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187085/retro-monochrome-collage-with-surreal-elements-and-pink-accents-editable-designView licenseFashion model underwater in dolphin tank, Marineland, Florida by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740763/fashion-model-underwater-dolphin-tank-marineland-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseEclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318554/image-background-transparent-png-catView licenseFashion model with llamas, Cusco, Peru by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742138/fashion-model-with-llamas-cusco-peruFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday quote editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407126/birthday-quote-editable-designView licenseTyrall Plantation, Jamaica by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741533/tyrall-plantation-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseFashion model on edge of boat, man rowing, Montego Bay, Jamaica by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741646/fashion-model-edge-boat-man-rowing-montego-bay-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead-and-shoulders portrait of young woman, wearing fancy bathing cap, in waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005796/head-and-shoulders-portrait-young-woman-wearing-fancy-bathing-cap-waterFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9482648/healthy-eating-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeru by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741760/peruFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseMack Sennett girl in bathing suit holding up oarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004976/mack-sennett-girl-bathing-suit-holding-oarFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model underwater with diver in dolphin tank, Marineland, Florida by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741213/fashion-model-underwater-with-diver-dolphin-tank-marineland-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing near Tidal Basin with Washington Monument in background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741548/fashion-model-posing-near-tidal-basin-with-washington-monument-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking girl illustration, I am not for everyone text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242610/smoking-girl-illustration-not-for-everyone-text-editable-designView licenseMiss Margt. Manle? of Wash., D.C., 2/17/23https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003043/miss-margt-manle-wash-dc-21723Free Image from public domain licenseRealistic portraits Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230264/realistic-portraits-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseFashion model Natahli (Natalie) Nickerson Paine a wearing bikini, lying on platform near water, Montego Bay, Jamaica by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741626/photo-image-ocean-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic portraits Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230265/realistic-portraits-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA Life saver on the lookouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293895/life-saver-the-lookoutFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo women in bathing costumes drying their hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005142/two-women-bathing-costumes-drying-their-hairFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSociety woman, full-length portrait, in fur coathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005853/society-woman-full-length-portrait-fur-coatFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown with Tidal Basin and Washington Monument in the background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741637/photo-image-background-art-blackFree Image from public domain license