Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainportraitweddingbeautybouquetphotoKennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 837 x 1233 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeautiful bride poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934628/beautiful-bride-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKennedy wedding--Jackie throwing the bouquet by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741691/kennedy-wedding-jackie-throwing-the-bouquetFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763457/beautiful-bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJacqueline Bouvier, in wedding attire, gazing down from stair landing by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741319/jacqueline-bouvier-wedding-attire-gazing-down-from-stair-landingFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934693/beautiful-bride-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJackie Bouvier Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741826/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934662/beautiful-bride-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJackie Bouvier and Jack Kennedy, in wedding attire, with members of the wedding party by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741246/photo-image-art-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200766/wedding-checklist-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKennedy wedding--close-up portrait of Kennedy family with couple by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741973/kennedy-wedding-close-up-portrait-kennedy-family-with-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442251/beautiful-bride-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJacqueline Bouvier on her wedding day, with Jack Kennedy on the left slightly out of frame by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741249/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783626/wedding-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph P. Kennedy, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, probably at the wedding of Jack and Jacqueline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741231/photo-image-art-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBridal shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11803392/bridal-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEndicott, George, Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804708/endicott-george-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403613/happy-wedding-anniversary-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseStimson, Henry B., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797211/stimson-henry-b-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416272/editable-wedding-design-element-setView licenseJacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and John Kennedy talking at their wedding reception, Newport, Rhode Island / Toni Frissell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294587/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with romantic motifs, hearts, and vintage elements editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769252/image-background-heart-pngView licenseLilli Palmer, half-length portrait, facing left, with husband Rex Harrison in background by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741348/photo-image-background-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792953/wedding-inspiration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLooking Gala at a Family Affair by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741404/looking-gala-family-affairFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416492/editable-wedding-design-element-setView licenseElliott, W.S., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798205/elliott-ws-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseWedding hairstyles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763548/wedding-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741500/photo-image-background-sunset-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852921/beautiful-bride-facebook-post-templateView licenseSir Winston, his son Randolf i.e., Randolph, and grandson, Winston in coronation robes by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741439/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758481/happy-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElliott, W.S., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6802266/elliott-ws-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168494/wedding-checklist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmith, Charles Sprague, Mrs., or Starzenski, Victor, Mrs., portrait photographt by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797236/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200764/wedding-checklist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHolt, Roscoe, Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804594/holt-roscoe-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView licenseFashion model posing in an evening gown on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial, with the Tidal Basin in the background by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741709/photo-image-background-sunset-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower bouquet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174997/editable-watercolor-flower-bouquet-design-element-setView licenseTudhope, H.R., Mrs., portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6801312/tudhope-hr-mrs-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license