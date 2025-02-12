rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
World War II American generals, General Simpson and General Nugent by Toni Frissell
Save
Edit Image
facesartcollageblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhite
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
U.S. Army. Josiah Simpson General Hospital, Fort Monroe, Va: Hospital Corps Men
U.S. Army. Josiah Simpson General Hospital, Fort Monroe, Va: Hospital Corps Men
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416143/us-army-josiah-simpson-general-hospital-fort-monroe-va-hospital-corps-menFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Leek Island Military Hospital: "Cookie," one of the favorites : always cheerful and always a smile as he hobbled along on…
Leek Island Military Hospital: "Cookie," one of the favorites : always cheerful and always a smile as he hobbled along on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383074/photo-image-hand-hospitals-faceFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Irving Berlin, full-length portrait, seated on cot, facing front by Toni Frissell
Irving Berlin, full-length portrait, seated on cot, facing front by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743065/irving-berlin-full-length-portrait-seated-cot-facing-frontFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissell
Black fighter pilot series--Colonel Benjamin O. Davis seated with pilots at briefing in Italy by Toni Frissell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741463/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView license
General Scott
General Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493225/general-scottFree Image from public domain license
Modern women poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Modern women poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23102008/image-cartoon-paper-animalView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 6, Bordeaux, France: Dental splints showing patients
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 6, Bordeaux, France: Dental splints showing patients
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422771/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
President Coolidge, standing, with members of the Military Order of the World War, on the White House lawn
President Coolidge, standing, with members of the Military Order of the World War, on the White House lawn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003661/photo-image-people-house-blackFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chaplain (Capt.) Edgar H. Stohler, Ipava, Ill., receives the Silver Star for gallantry in action in France from Brig. Gen.…
Chaplain (Capt.) Edgar H. Stohler, Ipava, Ill., receives the Silver Star for gallantry in action in France from Brig. Gen.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349245/photo-image-star-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
General Leonard Wood
General Leonard Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502307/general-leonard-woodFree Image from public domain license
Cute vintage cherub funky png element group, editable design
Cute vintage cherub funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239243/cute-vintage-cherub-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Sgts. mess group at 16th general Hospital. Taken July 1st 1944 by The Matson Photo Service
Sgts. mess group at 16th general Hospital. Taken July 1st 1944 by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6811608/photo-image-hospital-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and design
Happiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883477/photo-image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable design
Retro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407005/image-background-stars-pngView license
Lt. Col. Isidore A. Feder, 1317 E. 23rd St., Brooklyn, N.Y., receives the Bronze Star from Brigadier General John A. Rogers…
Lt. Col. Isidore A. Feder, 1317 E. 23rd St., Brooklyn, N.Y., receives the Bronze Star from Brigadier General John A. Rogers…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349181/photo-image-star-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Awarding of the Bronze Star
Awarding of the Bronze Star
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349242/awarding-the-bronze-starFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a boy running with dollar bills, vintage style editable design
Retro collage of a boy running with dollar bills, vintage style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318541/retro-collage-boy-running-with-dollar-bills-vintage-style-editable-designView license
Awarding of the Bronze Star
Awarding of the Bronze Star
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349180/awarding-the-bronze-starFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a boy running with vintage elements and money editable design
Retro collage of a boy running with vintage elements and money editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318530/retro-collage-boy-running-with-vintage-elements-and-money-editable-designView license
General Leonard Wood
General Leonard Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502269/general-leonard-woodFree Image from public domain license
Cute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy space
Cute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253716/cute-vintage-cherub-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
General Leonard Wood
General Leonard Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502329/general-leonard-woodFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729574/png-beautiful-black-blueView license
Soldier facial injuries 22
Soldier facial injuries 22
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441785/soldier-facial-injuriesFree Image from public domain license
Eclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template design
Eclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318554/image-background-transparent-png-catView license
Leek Island Military Hospital: Private A. Major, Jolly's faithful pal, also a great favorite : a "Princess Pat" man
Leek Island Military Hospital: Private A. Major, Jolly's faithful pal, also a great favorite : a "Princess Pat" man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383023/photo-image-hand-hospitals-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Leek Island Military Hospital: Ryan, Heagle and Morris
Leek Island Military Hospital: Ryan, Heagle and Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382949/leek-island-military-hospital-ryan-heagle-and-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Cute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy space
Cute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253709/cute-vintage-cherub-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Metcalf, E.T.H., Lieutenant, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
Metcalf, E.T.H., Lieutenant, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804358/metcalf-eth-lieutenant-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain license