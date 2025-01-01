Yellow minivan sticker, retro vehicle image psd More Premium Info View personal and business license

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 75.03 MB Presentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Blog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Twitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Youtube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

HD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi Edit Image

Compatible with :

Monthly Yearly Save 50% Get Premium Professional design resources and creative tools from from ‎$ 6.50 /mo ‎$78 billed yearly Unlimited downloads

Ad-free experience

Unlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design tools Buy Now