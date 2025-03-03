Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartbuildingvintagepublic domainclothingwomenredinteriorAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a red military jacket, standing next to door painted with Hessian figure at her home in Vail, Colorado by Toni FrissellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2247 x 3235 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor seated on couch with two dogs, wearing a military style jacket, behind a coffee table with tea set and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741788/photo-image-dogs-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a riding habit, sitting on a chair in a room at her Denver, Colorado home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741717/photo-image-wooden-light-artFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912801/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, leaning against a chair at her Denver home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741842/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998128/thoughtful-woman-sitting-alone-editable-remix-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a formal dress, standing in doorway of a room at her Denver home by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741559/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head-and-shoulders portrait, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military hat, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741608/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHessian sentries painted on bedroom doors at Ann Bonfoey Taylor's home, Vail, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741290/photo-image-art-vintage-bedroomFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing in front of her Denver home, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741848/photo-image-art-houses-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, seated on her horse Anadarko, mountains in background, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741701/photo-image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor walking in snow wearing black clothes with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist and white gloves…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741509/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741351/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, standing next to aspen tree, in snow, wearing a ski outfit including a military…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741665/photo-image-tree-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, head and shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hunting outfit and carrying gun, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741749/photo-image-art-feather-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness women meeting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540779/business-women-meeting-poster-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing black with a Scottish sporran (purse) around her waist as part of a ski outfit, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741427/photo-image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness women meeting Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540776/business-women-meeting-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing a yellow goatskin coat, walking her three West Highland White Terrier dogs, Vail, Colorado by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741538/photo-image-dogs-scenery-treesFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, editable apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800369/womens-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, going up slope on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741699/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseWall art poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117726/wall-art-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor on skiis, wearing white jacket, black pants, and fur hat, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741436/photo-image-sport-art-forestFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, full-length portrait, wearing a ski outfit including a white vinyl jacket, black pants, and a black…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741572/photo-image-sports-art-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, man, and two dogs, hunting, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741555/ann-bonfoey-taylor-man-and-two-dogs-hunting-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor, wearing hunting outfit, with dead bird, Colorado by Toni Frissellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741743/ann-bonfoey-taylor-wearing-hunting-outfit-with-dead-bird-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness women meeting blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540778/business-women-meeting-blog-banner-templateView licenseAnn Bonfoey Taylor wearing hunting outfit including Spanish boots and a bag adapted from a cartridge case, Colorado by Toni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6741622/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license