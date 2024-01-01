rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743641
Uncle Sam pointing png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Uncle Sam pointing png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

More

Uncle Sam pointing png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Uncle Sam pointing clipart vector. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Uncle Sam pointing clipart psd. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Uncle Sam pointing illustration. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original