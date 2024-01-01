https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744061Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsGrass bush clipart, illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MoreGrass bush clipart, illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 2.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 434 BVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :