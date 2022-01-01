https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Kamisaka Sekka's Mount Fuji sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6745822View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3300 x 2200 pxCompatible with :Png Kamisaka Sekka's Mount Fuji sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundMore