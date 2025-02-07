rawpixel
Malcolm X at Queens Court / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable design
Malcolm X, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, at microphones / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Malcolm X, full-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, being interviewed by reporters / World Telegram & Sun photo…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Roy M. Cohn, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Malcolm X, half-length portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Dick Gregory interviewed on telephone / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Louis Armstrong, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Butcher Milton Joseph, Jr., holding up a sign for his family's business at Washington Market, New York City / World Telegram…
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Marjorie Tallchief, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
R. Sargent Shriver holds Peace Corp Week proclamation from Mayor Wagner at City Hall, watching is James B. Donovan, Vice…
Editable photocopy design element set
Ralph Schneider, bust portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Connie Masi, Sheila Macy (kneeling), Ernest Sims, and Fred Kimtscher students at William Cullen Bryant High School gather…
Black sun moon frame background, editable design
Mary Garden at Town Hall / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Rev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Diners' Club Pres Ralph Schneider & Miss Joan Hurley checking on the payable ledger / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman…
Black celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Mr. Fred Banke (97), oldest active Lion, Michigan delegation / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Editable photocopy design element set
Two Hunter College students covering their faces with books, at police headquarters after they were picked up on narcotics /…
Editable religious illustration design element set
Theodore Roosevelt principles he championed will stand for centuries.
Black sun moon frame background, editable design
Katherine Dunham, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
Venezuelan-born society sculptress Marisol Escobar looks quizzically at the head of a woman by British sculptor Henry Moore…
